Lewis Hamilton reveals clear the air talks with Ferrari after shock attack from president John Elkann

Lewis Hamilton now seems to have everyone onboard at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has held discussions with his Ferrari higher ups to ensure they are on the same page, following some controversial comments from chairman John Elkann late last year.

Hamilton has taken a while to get settled at Ferrari, suffering a dismal 2025 campaign, but now he is well and truly back to his best, having claimed a grand prix win and four further podiums so far in 2026.

The seven-time world champion has been rejuvenated in his SF-26, which he had a huge input in designing having sent dossiers to the Ferrari technical staff about what he wanted in a car.

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It's worked wonders, and the 41-year-old is in the hunt with the two Mercedes drivers for what would be an unprecedented eighth drivers' championship.

Now, Hamilton has revealed that, as well as fitting in with his trackside operations team better, he has also managed to have clear the air talks with some of the most senior Ferrari figures too.

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Hamilton reveals Ferrari talks

Last year, Elkann made some controversial comments which led to backlash from pundits and fans alike, telling his drivers to 'talk less', but he was seen in the garages at the British Grand Prix, suggesting that any bad blood with the drivers had been forgotten about.

Ferrari were in the midst of a disappointing, winless season, and both of their drivers were sat in fifth and sixth in the drivers' championship for the majority of the season.

Elkann said last November: "If we look at the Formula 1 championship, we can say that our mechanics are winning the championship with their performance and everything they've done on the pit stops. If we look at our engineers, there's no doubt that the car has improved.

"If we look at the rest, it's not up to par. And we certainly have drivers who it's important that they focus on driving and talk less, because we still have important races ahead of us and it's not impossible to get second place."

Referencing the brand's World Endurance Championship (WEC) title as an example of Ferrari togetherness, Elkann said: "In Bahrain, we won the WEC title. When Ferrari is united, you get results."

Now, Hamilton has referenced that scenario, and made an 'allies not adversaries' plea.

"I've spoken with the decision-makers in the organisation to ensure we're truly on the same page and are allies, not adversaries," Hamilton told Auto Motor und Sport.

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