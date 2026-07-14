Max Verstappen camp 'deliberately leaked' photo to pressure Red Bull

Leaked pictures of a recent meeting in Amsterdam between Helmut Marko, Jos Verstappen, and Raymond Vermeulen is claimed to have been a deliberate move aimed at Red Bull.

Analysts Rob van Gameren and Meindert van Buuren believe that the leaked photo isn’t a coincidence, rather a clear signal from Max Verstappen’s inner circle to the current management, they claimed on Ziggo Sport Race Cafe.

Although Marko stepped down as the team’s top advisor last year and now serves as an ambassador for the Red Bull Ring, the 83-year-old Austrian continues to be a trusted confidant of the four-time world champion. The trio was spotted together on the terrace of the Conservatorium Hotel, after Marko reportedly flew into the Netherlands on the driver’s private jet.

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This public appearance has sparked plenty of speculation, especially now that the RB22 is struggling with balance and reliability issues while the Dutch driver sits seventh in the championship.

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'This photo was leaked on purpose'

Van Buuren is convinced the meeting’s location was chosen with purpose, saying: “If you’re discussing matters you don’t want leaked, you would do it behind closed doors – perhaps book a private room – rather than sitting openly on a terrace. I’m inclined to believe that this photo was leaked deliberately ... This photo was leaked completely on purpose.”

Van Gameren agreed, calling the meeting a warning for Verstappen's emplyers. “When people come together surrounded by phone-wielders, it’s often a clear statement. Consider this a little heads-up – be prepared for what’s coming next."

Despite no longer holding an official management position at the team, Marko’s influence behind the scenes remains evident. Van Buuren stressed that the driver’s management team, led by Raymond Vermeulen, still turns to the former advisor for guidance, adding: “Max is experienced enough to make his own decisions, but Helmut remains someone they trust to bounce ideas off."

Speculation continues around Verstappen future

Speculation is mounting around the reigning champion amid underwhelming performances and internal squabbles in the first half of 2026.

At the recent Silverstone race weekend, the driver reportedly requested a new engine after sensing something was off, but Red Bull refused, leading Van Buuren to say: “Not listening to Max might hit him right where it hurts, leaving him to wonder if he still has the management’s trust."

With an active exit clause in his contract – triggered by his current position outside the championship’s top two – a departure from the Austrian team seems more likely than ever. Van Gameren observed that the Dutchman’s motivation appears to be dwindling, saying: “He hasn’t shown the same enthusiasm over the past year and a half."

A switch to competitors like Mercedes or McLaren is certainly on the cards, especially since Vermeulen has admitted that discussions with other teams are realistic, saying: “It might be tough delivering the news that you’re leaving, but at the end of the day you have to put your own happiness first. If Max finds true fulfilment at Red Bull, he’ll stay. But right now, that simply doesn’t seem to be the case."

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