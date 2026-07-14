Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet shine and Jos Verstappen reduced to tears as F1 champion's sister gets married
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet shine and Jos Verstappen reduced to tears as F1 champion's sister gets married
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Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet attended the wedding of Max’s younger sister, Victoria Verstappen, last Saturday. The four-time world champion and his partner made a stylish appearance in green outfits at the Château Neercanne estate in Maastricht, setting the scene for a truly memorable day.
Victoria, 26, said 'I do' to her longtime love Tom Heuts. The couple, who have been together for eight years, are also proud parents to three children – Luka (5), Lio (4) and Hailey (1).
Heuts proposed at the Eiffel Tower in Paris back in April 2025, and on her big day, Victoria chose a classic white wedding dress while Heuts matched her style in a brown-green suit. Max also opted for a suit that fit perfectly with his brother-in-law’s look.
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Verstappen and Piquet family enjoy family wedding
Even the younger family members played their part. Kelly's children Penelope (6), and Lily (1), the latter Max's daughter, both looked adorable in white dresses.
Despite sharing a happy, stable relationship for six years, Max Verstappen isn’t in a rush for his own wedding. In an interview with Swiss newspaper Blick, he explained, “I’m very happy with Kelly, but I’m not on any timetable for getting down on one knee. It has to happen naturally.”
Tearful wedding shots shared on social media
Photos from the South Limburg wedding have surfaced online. Victoria posted a series of Instagram snapshots from her special day with the caption “Just married to the love of my life,” while Kelly Piquet also shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of the preparations and ceremony.
Joining the celebration were family members including father Jos Verstappen, mother Sophie Kumpen, and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, all adding to the festive atmosphere.
Jos posted a few pictures from the event with the caption 'Forever proud to be your dad. Wishing you a life filled with love, joy and happiness with your husband Tom!', including one of him wiping tears of joy from his eyes.
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