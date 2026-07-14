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Piquet, Verstappen, socials

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet shine and Jos Verstappen reduced to tears as F1 champion's sister gets married

Piquet, Verstappen, socials — Photo: © Instagram @kellypiquet

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet shine and Jos Verstappen reduced to tears as F1 champion's sister gets married

What a beautiful day!

By Remy Ramjiawan.
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Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet attended the wedding of Max’s younger sister, Victoria Verstappen, last Saturday. The four-time world champion and his partner made a stylish appearance in green outfits at the Château Neercanne estate in Maastricht, setting the scene for a truly memorable day.

Victoria, 26, said 'I do' to her longtime love Tom Heuts. The couple, who have been together for eight years, are also proud parents to three children – Luka (5), Lio (4) and Hailey (1).

Heuts proposed at the Eiffel Tower in Paris back in April 2025, and on her big day, Victoria chose a classic white wedding dress while Heuts matched her style in a brown-green suit. Max also opted for a suit that fit perfectly with his brother-in-law’s look.

READ MORE: Red Bull 'keeping tabs' on shock Max Verstappen replacement

Verstappen and Piquet family enjoy family wedding

Even the younger family members played their part. Kelly's children Penelope (6), and Lily (1), the latter Max's daughter, both looked adorable in white dresses.

Despite sharing a happy, stable relationship for six years, Max Verstappen isn’t in a rush for his own wedding. In an interview with Swiss newspaper Blick, he explained, “I’m very happy with Kelly, but I’m not on any timetable for getting down on one knee. It has to happen naturally.”

Tearful wedding shots shared on social media

Photos from the South Limburg wedding have surfaced online. Victoria posted a series of Instagram snapshots from her special day with the caption “Just married to the love of my life,” while Kelly Piquet also shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of the preparations and ceremony.

Joining the celebration were family members including father Jos Verstappen, mother Sophie Kumpen, and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, all adding to the festive atmosphere.

Jos posted a few pictures from the event with the caption 'Forever proud to be your dad. Wishing you a life filled with love, joy and happiness with your husband Tom!', including one of him wiping tears of joy from his eyes.

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Remy Ramjiawan
Written by
Remy Ramjiawan - Redacteur/presentator GPFans
Remy Ramjiawan is sinds 2020 Formule 1-redacteur en sloot zich in 2021 aan bij GPFans. Met een achtergrond als Formule 1-liefhebber sinds 1999 probeert hij fans dagelijks te voorzien van een portie F1-nieuws.
View full biography

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