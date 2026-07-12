Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has revealed that Red Bull are 'keeping very close tabs' on Haas star Oliver Bearman.

Young Brit Bearman has been performing very well at Haas since joining the grid back in 2025, and has been a candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, when the time comes for the seven-time world champion to retire.

But it's looking increasingly likely that a seat at another big team could be opening up before Ferrari.

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Max Verstappen's long-term future with Red Bull has been called into question in recent months, with the Dutchman's team not having provided him with a car capable of challenging for race wins following the regulations overhaul.

His rumoured destination for 2027 is McLaren, although nothing has been announced or confirmed just yet, with Verstappen strictly speaking contracted at Red Bull until 2028.

Nevertheless, rumours of a Verstappen move to McLaren have meant that Oscar Piastri has been linked with a switch the other way, with his poor form at McLaren so far in 2026 hinting that he could need a fresh start.

But Croft has revealed that Piastri is not the only candidate for Red Bull's replacement of Verstappen, should they need to react ahead of 2027.

READ MORE: Piastri manager issues statement about F1 star's future

Could Bearman join Red Bull?

"Over your shoulder is the Red Bull hospitality unit," Croft said on the live broadcast at the British Grand Prix. "Laurent Mekies, the team principal, was the man that signed Ollie Bearman to the Ferrari Academy.

"I know Red Bull are keeping very close tabs on Ollie Bearman. If he hasn’t got a way into the Scuderia, that might be a very good option for Red Bull and for Ollie."

Bearman was a Ferrari junior driver, which is why he has been heavily linked with a move there.

But Hamilton is contracted until at least the end of the 2027 season, while Charles Leclerc recently signed a new deal to keep him at the team until at least the end of 2028.

Bearman does have time on his side and could potentially wait, being just 21 years of age, but a move to Red Bull could be an enticing prospect.

2009 world champion Jenson Button agreed with Croft that Bearman should not just put all his eggs in the Ferrari basket as he seeks to become a race winner in the near future.

"For his management, yes, I think they need to be talking to other teams and other possibilities," Button said.

"Because he could get stuck at this team [Haas] if Lewis decides to be as good as he is for many years to come."

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