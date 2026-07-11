Mercedes are using a risky trick that allows Kimi Antonelli and George Russell to benefit from quicker lap times in qualifying, but it comes with potentially devastating consequences.

The Silver Arrows got the new regulations era off to an impressive start earlier this year and aside from Ferrari, are the only team to have won a grand prix in 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton F1 title boost as Ferrari prepare another huge upgrade package

Mercedes could be coming under huge pressure from Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari with reports the Italian team are planning a massive update to their SF-26.

Article continues under video

The F1 title race appears to be a straight fight between Mercedes and Ferrari, with their drivers the top four in the drivers' standings after nine races.

➡️ READ MORE

Oscar Piastri manager issues statement on McLaren star's F1 future

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has made headlines this week as he was reported to not only be unhappy at his current squad, but also exploring options of swapping seats with four-time champion Max Verstappen.

As is often the case with the F1 rumour mill, such reports were unconfirmed and after speaking to Piastri's camp and McLaren, GPFans understands all parties involved are happy with the partnership.

➡️ READ MORE

Oscar Piastri - linked with a move to Red Bull.

Carlos Sainz in 'negotiations with rival F1 team executives' to leave Williams

Carlos Sainz's move to Williams has, it's fair to say, not quite worked out the way he intended when he signed with the team in 2024. No wonder he is one of the biggest silly season storylines in 2026.

Forced out of Ferrari when Lewis Hamilton's 2025 move was announced early in the year, the popular Spaniard was convinced by Williams' project over Audi's and signed a deal to drive for the British team starting last year.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 fans spot Red Bull driver vacancy, but this time it is different

Eagle-eyed F1 fans have spotted Red Bull advertising for a new driver, on LinkedIn.

Those fans are on Verstappen watch 24/7 now as the four-time world champion ponders whether to stay with the Milton Keynes team, or leave.

➡️ READ MORE

Christian Horner blow as route back into F1 is 'dream' and not reality

Former Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner may have just had his hopes of a return to the grid with BYD crushed after representatives for the company clarified the reality of their chances of joining the championship.

This week marked Horner's anniversary of being sacked from the role he held at the helm of the energy drink giant's F1 project for two decades.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner is unlikely to return to F1 with BYD.

Helmut Marko jets in for Verstappen summit as Red Bull exit rumours swirl

Max Verstappen's management team have met with the F1 superstar's long-time confidant Helmut Marko in Amsterdam as the Red Bull star's future hangs in the balance.

The 28-year-old Verstappen is facing the biggest decision so far in a brilliant career which has already netted him four world titles.

➡️ READ MORE

Adrian Newey launches new rocket ship as five-year plan ends with 'incredibly special moment'

F1 design legend Adrian Newey has finally managed to get a long-term project off the ground that he has been juggling with his duties at Aston Martin.

The former Red Bull technical guru may have departed the energy drink giants to join Lawrence Stroll's F1 squad, but that hasn't stopped him from spending the last few years with a little bit of himself still attached to the Milton Keynes team.

➡️ READ MORE

Related