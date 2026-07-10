Mercedes risk F1 disqualification with amazing trick
Mercedes risk F1 disqualification with amazing trick
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It has been revealed that Mercedes F1 team are using a risky trick that allows Kimi Antonelli and George Russell to benefit from quicker lap times in qualifying, and their rivals are expected to catch on.
The Silver Arrows got the new regulations era off to an impressive start earlier this year and aside from Ferrari, are the only team to have won a grand prix in 2026.
The Scuderia are slowly but surely catching up in the standings and as Russell continues to diminish Antonelli's title lead, things could be about to pretty tight between the two rivals.
Luckily for both Mercedes stars however, the team have uncovered a perfectly legal trick that, when done correctly, can translate into a lap time benefit of roughly 0.05 seconds.
This could seriously help Mercedes give their drivers a head start on a grand prix Sunday, which when faced with the lightning fast Ferraris off the line, is no bad thing.
However, if Toto Wolff's outfit get it wrong, they are not just risking losing pole position, but in fact, disqualification.
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Mercedes qualifying trick seen at British GP explained
Earlier this year, both Mercedes and Red Bull were banned from using an MGU-K shutdown route for anything other than genuine emergencies by the FIA after F1's governing body clocked onto the fact they had found a loophole to avoid the ramp down requirement.
In F1, the ramp down rate declares that at tracks like Silverstone, battery power can be reduced by no more than 50kW per second until the battery is almost empty, meaning drivers must gradually reduce their speed as they approach the timing line.
But teams can benefit from reaching higher top speeds on the straights in qualifying instead of having to follow the ramp down rate if they can appropriately adhere to the legal loophole.
Since the previous trick was ruled out, the Silver Arrows clearly went back to the drawing board to find such a workaround, which The Race have now confirmed was used by the Brackley-based team at Silverstone last time out.
Ahead of the British GP, Mercedes found that they could benefit from the new energy management rules if their drivers managed to get around that ramp down rate by approaching the timing line at the full 350kW allowance for as long as possible before hitting zero.
Russell and Antonelli are believed to have spent a significant portion of time on the sim testing out the theory before attempting it in qualifying last Saturday, where they benefited from using an exemption in the rules where the power can be cut by more than the 50kW per second if certain criteria are in play and their drivers manage to back off at the precise correct moment.
How could Russell or Antonelli be disqualified?
If the drivers get their timing wrong however (it can vary from lap to lap) they could be disqualified.
To avoid being struck off from the qualifying result and likely having to start a grand prix from the back of the grid, drivers must lift off the throttle before the battery hits zero. This is because if the MGU-K was to be abruptly cut off due to a lack of power, that would be a clear breach of the ramp down rules.
So, where the drivers lift off on track depends entirely on how much battery percentage they have left.
Explaining how Wolff's outfit were able to benefit from their risky trick at the ninth round of the championship, The Race reported that the Mercedes drivers have a system where a tone in their ears inform them to lift off before their battery hits zero.
However, not to state the obvious but if you are reading this news, then so are Mercedes' rivals, so don't be surprised if you see this trick in action at upcoming qualifying sessions by drivers other than Russell and Antonelli.
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