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Lando Norris, McLaren, Canada, 2026

McLaren release incredible F1 poster, but it costs an eye-watering £130

Lando Norris, McLaren, Canada, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

McLaren release incredible F1 poster, but it costs an eye-watering £130

McLaren have announced a new F1 partnership, but it'll cost a pretty penny to get your hands on the merch

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
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McLaren have teamed up with cartoon icon Sonic the Hedgehog, making SEGA the official gaming partner of the papaya F1 squad.

The new collaboration celebrates the shared values of McLaren Racing and Sonic, and fans of the two brands can even expect to see some exclusive team kit and merchandise hitting the shelves to celebrate the partnership.

But it's bad news for your wallets if you're looking to get your hands on the only piece of merch which is currently available, a limited edition Sonic 1000th GP poster.

The exclusive print is limited to only 350 pieces and is never to be printed again, meaning once it's gone, it's really gone.

So that could explain why the print has the hefty price tag of £134 attached.

The partnership marks a reunion more than 30 years in the making for McLaren and SEGA, with three-time champion Ayrton Senna having been awarded a Sonic the Hedgehog trophy on the podium at the 1993 European Grand Prix, which is now on show at McLaren's Woking headquarters.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull

McLaren welcome cartoon icon to F1 family

In a post celebrating the partnership on social media, McLaren star and reigning F1 champion Lando Norris could be seen showing off some of the collaboration's team kit pieces.

Norris bounded up the stairs at the MTC in Woking wearing a white long-sleeved Sonic x McLaren Heritage racing top, before switching into a black tee, both of which featured brightly coloured animated graphics of the cobalt cartoon which has been SEGA's mascot since 1991.

McLaren currently only have the poster available to purchase on their official merchandise site, but fans can keep an eye on the McLaren collections with PUMA, some of which are also available to purchase on the F1 Store.

Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four more silly season moves

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