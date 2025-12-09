close global

F1 2025 Final Standings: Lando Norris ends Max Verstappen dominance

Sheona Mountford
Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

The 2025 F1 season has ended and Lando Norris was crowned champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but here's how the final standings look from the 75th Formula 1 season.

All Norris needed was a podium at Yas Marina, finishing third on the road and beating Max Verstappen to the title by two points.

Verstappen's victory in Abu Dhabi ensured he finished ahead of Oscar Piastri in the standings, with the two title contenders occupying second and third respectively.

McLaren secured the constructors' title back in Singapore, but finished the 2025 season with a huge 833 points, a whole 364 points ahead of Mercedes in second.

Ferrari finished a disappointing fourth in the constructors' however, below Red Bull who have essentially fought with a one man team of Verstappen in 2025.

His Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda did indeed finish below both Racing Bulls drivers Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson, with Verstappen's future colleague occupying P12 in his rookie season.

There were small blessings for Lewis Hamilton who, although he did not claim a single podium this year, still beat rookie Kimi Antonelli for sixth in the drivers' championship.

The battle in the midfield was incredibly tight this year, but Williams ran away with fifth after two podiums from Carlos Sainz and consistent points scoring from Alex Albon in the early part of the season.

Franco Colapinto remains the only active driver in 2025 to not score a single point.

So, for the last time in 2025, here are the final F1 standings after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points
1Lando NorrisMcLaren423
2Max VerstappenRed Bull421
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren410
4George RussellMercedes319
5Charles LeclercFerrari242
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari156
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes150
8Alex AlbonWilliams73
9Carlos SainzWilliams64
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin56
11Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber51
12Isack HadjarRacing Bulls51
13Ollie BearmanHaas41
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls38
15Esteban OconHaas38
16Lance StrollAston Martin33
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull33
18Pierre GaslyAlpine22
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber19
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0
21Jack DoohanAlpine0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Position Team Points
1McLaren833
2Mercedes469
3Red Bull451
4Ferrari398
5Williams137
6Racing Bulls92
7Aston Martin89
8Haas79
9Kick Sauber70
10Alpine22

F1 RESULTS: NEW champion crowned as Verstappen heroics not enough at Abu Dhabi GP

