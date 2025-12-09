F1 2025 Final Standings: Lando Norris ends Max Verstappen dominance
The 2025 F1 season has ended and Lando Norris was crowned champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but here's how the final standings look from the 75th Formula 1 season.
All Norris needed was a podium at Yas Marina, finishing third on the road and beating Max Verstappen to the title by two points.
Verstappen's victory in Abu Dhabi ensured he finished ahead of Oscar Piastri in the standings, with the two title contenders occupying second and third respectively.
McLaren secured the constructors' title back in Singapore, but finished the 2025 season with a huge 833 points, a whole 364 points ahead of Mercedes in second.
Ferrari finished a disappointing fourth in the constructors' however, below Red Bull who have essentially fought with a one man team of Verstappen in 2025.
His Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda did indeed finish below both Racing Bulls drivers Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson, with Verstappen's future colleague occupying P12 in his rookie season.
There were small blessings for Lewis Hamilton who, although he did not claim a single podium this year, still beat rookie Kimi Antonelli for sixth in the drivers' championship.
The battle in the midfield was incredibly tight this year, but Williams ran away with fifth after two podiums from Carlos Sainz and consistent points scoring from Alex Albon in the early part of the season.
Franco Colapinto remains the only active driver in 2025 to not score a single point.
So, for the last time in 2025, here are the final F1 standings after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|423
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|421
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|410
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|319
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|242
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|156
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|150
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|73
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|64
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|56
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|51
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|51
|13
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|41
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|38
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|38
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|33
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|33
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|22
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|19
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|833
|2
|Mercedes
|469
|3
|Red Bull
|451
|4
|Ferrari
|398
|5
|Williams
|137
|6
|Racing Bulls
|92
|7
|Aston Martin
|89
|8
|Haas
|79
|9
|Kick Sauber
|70
|10
|Alpine
|22
