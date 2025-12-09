The 2025 F1 season has ended and Lando Norris was crowned champion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but here's how the final standings look from the 75th Formula 1 season.

All Norris needed was a podium at Yas Marina, finishing third on the road and beating Max Verstappen to the title by two points.

Verstappen's victory in Abu Dhabi ensured he finished ahead of Oscar Piastri in the standings, with the two title contenders occupying second and third respectively.

McLaren secured the constructors' title back in Singapore, but finished the 2025 season with a huge 833 points, a whole 364 points ahead of Mercedes in second.

Ferrari finished a disappointing fourth in the constructors' however, below Red Bull who have essentially fought with a one man team of Verstappen in 2025.

His Red Bull team-mate Yuki Tsunoda did indeed finish below both Racing Bulls drivers Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson, with Verstappen's future colleague occupying P12 in his rookie season.

There were small blessings for Lewis Hamilton who, although he did not claim a single podium this year, still beat rookie Kimi Antonelli for sixth in the drivers' championship.

The battle in the midfield was incredibly tight this year, but Williams ran away with fifth after two podiums from Carlos Sainz and consistent points scoring from Alex Albon in the early part of the season.

Franco Colapinto remains the only active driver in 2025 to not score a single point.

So, for the last time in 2025, here are the final F1 standings after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 423 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 421 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 410 4 George Russell Mercedes 319 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 242 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 156 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 150 8 Alex Albon Williams 73 9 Carlos Sainz Williams 64 10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 56 11 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 51 12 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 51 13 Ollie Bearman Haas 41 14 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 38 15 Esteban Ocon Haas 38 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 33 17 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 33 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine 22 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 19 20 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0 21 Jack Doohan Alpine 0

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 833 2 Mercedes 469 3 Red Bull 451 4 Ferrari 398 5 Williams 137 6 Racing Bulls 92 7 Aston Martin 89 8 Haas 79 9 Kick Sauber 70 10 Alpine 22

