Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his struggles at Ferrari after a miserable first year at Maranello.

The 41-year-old seven-time world champion was expected to deliver title number eight and race wins for the tifosi, but it just did not happen like that.

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Charles Leclerc signs Ferrari contract extension

As Hamilton was speaking about his own troubles at Ferrari, the Italian team was once again showing its unwavering faith in Charles Leclerc.

The 28-year-old Monegasque star has been handed a multi-year contract extension with the Scuderia.

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Christian Horner takes surprise new job after F1 exit

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Christian Horner has a new job, his first major role since his sacking from F1 by Red Bull last summer.

The 52-year-old Englishman is not returning to F1 just yet, but his new job IS in sports.

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Christian Horner has a new job.

F1 spy games reveals as team bosses admit what really happens

Spying in F1 is a thing and a very real thing - not just something you see in the movies.

Two team bosses have opened up on how it really works, and it is quite something.

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Audi shock F1 with Max Verstappen signing decision

Max Verstappen is expected to set off a massive race for his signature should he look to test the open market this summer.

But not every time wants to sign the four-time F1 world champion.

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Not everybody wants to sign Max Verstappen.

The real Michael Schumacher: F1 legend's incredible generosity did not end with his terrible accident

Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since that terrible skiing accident in France in December 2013.

The stories of the F1 legend's greatness continue to be told though, and this one just illustrates that he was generous in spirit and the ultimate team player.

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F1 star Carlos Sainz excited to become a father

Williams star Carlos Sainz is still chasing podiums on the track, but he also has one eye to the future and his life outside F1.

In a revealing interview, the Spanish star has spoken about his excitement about future fatherhood, all thanks to the little people who are already in his life.

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FIA announce yet more F1 rule changes for next year

F1's governing body has announced even more changes to the new regulations set to come into play from 2027.

Ahead of the 2026 campaign, F1's chassis and power unit rules were completely overhauled to usher in a new era of the sport focused on electrification.

But the changes are not stopping any time soon with the FIA confirming yet more changes to become official next season.

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