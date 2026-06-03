F1 star Carlos Sainz excited to become a father

Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz has admitted that his attitude to becoming a father has changed with the arrival of his nephews - as he now looks at the idea of parenthood with a new level of enthusiasm.

Sainz, 31, has been with his partner Rebecca Donaldson since the summer of 2023.

No doubt the Spaniard is going through the same conversations as thousands and thousands of couples in their early 30s do across the world - should we have a baby?

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Being an F1 star doesn't change things for Sainz, just look at his compatriot Fernando Alonso who welcomed his first child into the world earlier this year.

There is of course nothing wrong with not having kids, but Sainz has now admitted that his attitude towards the concept has flipped on its head since his sisters had children of their own.

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Sainz enthusiastic over becoming a parent

Speaking to Vanity Fair Spain, the Williams star opened up on the idea of starting a family with his partner and what the future holds.

“Look, something that has really changed my life, and that I didn't expect, has been the birth of my nephews, my sisters' children," he said.

"I didn't think I'd be so excited to share time with them. And yes, they've made me see life differently. Even on my parents' side, seeing them become grandparents and enjoying their grandchildren so much. It changes your perspective on everything. You realise that what's important, besides traveling with my sport, is also family.”

“Two years ago, before my nephews, I wouldn't have even considered being a father; it was something that never crossed my mind," he added.

"But now it's true that it seems closer, I see fatherhood in a better light, with more enthusiasm.

"I've learned to value quality time so much, whether it's with my girlfriend here in Monaco or with my family in Madrid when I can get away for a couple of days."

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