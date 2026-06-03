F1 star Carlos Sainz excited to become a father
F1 star Carlos Sainz excited to become a father
The Williams F1 star is looking forward to fatherhood
Williams F1 star Carlos Sainz has admitted that his attitude to becoming a father has changed with the arrival of his nephews - as he now looks at the idea of parenthood with a new level of enthusiasm.
Sainz, 31, has been with his partner Rebecca Donaldson since the summer of 2023.
No doubt the Spaniard is going through the same conversations as thousands and thousands of couples in their early 30s do across the world - should we have a baby?
Being an F1 star doesn't change things for Sainz, just look at his compatriot Fernando Alonso who welcomed his first child into the world earlier this year.
There is of course nothing wrong with not having kids, but Sainz has now admitted that his attitude towards the concept has flipped on its head since his sisters had children of their own.
F1 HEADLINES: Monaco Grand Prix renamed as Gucci make $150m gamble
Sainz enthusiastic over becoming a parent
Speaking to Vanity Fair Spain, the Williams star opened up on the idea of starting a family with his partner and what the future holds.
“Look, something that has really changed my life, and that I didn't expect, has been the birth of my nephews, my sisters' children," he said.
"I didn't think I'd be so excited to share time with them. And yes, they've made me see life differently. Even on my parents' side, seeing them become grandparents and enjoying their grandchildren so much. It changes your perspective on everything. You realise that what's important, besides traveling with my sport, is also family.”
“Two years ago, before my nephews, I wouldn't have even considered being a father; it was something that never crossed my mind," he added.
"But now it's true that it seems closer, I see fatherhood in a better light, with more enthusiasm.
"I've learned to value quality time so much, whether it's with my girlfriend here in Monaco or with my family in Madrid when I can get away for a couple of days."
READ MORE: Audi shock F1 with Max Verstappen signing decision
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Latest News
FIA announce more F1 rule changes for next year
- 4 minutes ago
'It's a pig' - F1 insider DESTROYS Ferrari's new electric vehicle
- 51 minutes ago
F1 star Carlos Sainz excited to become a father
- 1 hour ago
Sky pundit tips Lewis Hamilton tipped to WIN Monaco Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen loses out as major Red Bull F1 problem emerges
- 3 hours ago
Are Williams finally back? F1 chief outlines timeline to become title contenders
- Today 12:55
Most read
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Lewis Hamilton Canadian Grand Prix pole position proved his F1 boss wrong
- 23 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may