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An image of Mercedes F1 drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in the paddock at the 2025 Belgian GP

F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

An image of Mercedes F1 drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in the paddock at the 2025 Belgian GP — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Everything you need to know about today's F1 race at Spa-Francorchamps

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
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The 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix takes centre stage today (Sunday, July 19) as Lewis Hamilton looks to hunt down the Mercedes driver duo of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

Since winning his first grand prix in red the Ferrari star has forced his way back into the title fight, and the seven-time champion is now just 32 points behind championship leader Antonelli.

Russell may only be 25 points behind his teenage team-mate heading into Sunday's race in Spa, but the Brit looked way off the pace in the earlier sessions across the grand prix weekend.

Will it be one of the Silver Arrows stars standing on the top step of the podium on Sunday afternoon, or will Ferrari, McLaren or even Red Bull pull off a surprise victory?

Check out how you can watch the 44-lap F1 race and all the times for lights out below depending on your region.

Stream F1 content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

READ MORE: McLaren given new Mercedes engine weeks after F1 rivals

F1 Race Times - 2026 Belgian Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Belgian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, June 28, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)15:00 Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)14:00 Sunday
United States (ET)09:00 Sunday
United States (CT)08:00 Sunday
United States (PT)06:00 Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)21:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)22:30 Sunday
Australia (AET)23:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)07:00 Sunday
Japan (JST)22:00 Sunday
China (CST)21:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)15:00 Sunday
Egypt (EEST)16:00 Sunday
India (IST)18:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)21:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)16:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)17:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)16:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans. Click here to sign up just in time for the Belgian GP.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict after Ferrari mistake, major U-turn confirmed

READ MORE: Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

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