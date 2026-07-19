F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Everything you need to know about today's F1 race at Spa-Francorchamps

The 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix takes centre stage today (Sunday, July 19) as Lewis Hamilton looks to hunt down the Mercedes driver duo of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

Since winning his first grand prix in red the Ferrari star has forced his way back into the title fight, and the seven-time champion is now just 32 points behind championship leader Antonelli.

Russell may only be 25 points behind his teenage team-mate heading into Sunday's race in Spa, but the Brit looked way off the pace in the earlier sessions across the grand prix weekend.

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Will it be one of the Silver Arrows stars standing on the top step of the podium on Sunday afternoon, or will Ferrari, McLaren or even Red Bull pull off a surprise victory?

Check out how you can watch the 44-lap F1 race and all the times for lights out below depending on your region.

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F1 Race Times - 2026 Belgian Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Belgian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, June 28, 2026

Location Time Local time (CEST) 15:00 Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 14:00 Sunday United States (ET) 09:00 Sunday United States (CT) 08:00 Sunday United States (PT) 06:00 Sunday Brazil (BRT) 10:00 Sunday Australia (AWST) 21:00 Sunday Australia (ACT) 22:30 Sunday Australia (AET) 23:00 Sunday Mexico (CST) 07:00 Sunday Japan (JST) 22:00 Sunday China (CST) 21:00 Sunday South Africa (SAST) 15:00 Sunday Egypt (EEST) 16:00 Sunday India (IST) 18:30 Sunday Singapore (SGT) 21:00 Sunday Turkey (TRT) 16:00 Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 17:00 Sunday Saudi Arabia (AST) 16:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports *United States Apple TV China Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN Canada RDS, TSN Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet Luxembourg RTL Lux, Sky DE Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 Sport Brazil Bandeirantes Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans. Click here to sign up just in time for the Belgian GP.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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