F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Race Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Everything you need to know about today's F1 race at Spa-FrancorchampsMake us your Google favorite
The 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix takes centre stage today (Sunday, July 19) as Lewis Hamilton looks to hunt down the Mercedes driver duo of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.
Since winning his first grand prix in red the Ferrari star has forced his way back into the title fight, and the seven-time champion is now just 32 points behind championship leader Antonelli.
Russell may only be 25 points behind his teenage team-mate heading into Sunday's race in Spa, but the Brit looked way off the pace in the earlier sessions across the grand prix weekend.
Will it be one of the Silver Arrows stars standing on the top step of the podium on Sunday afternoon, or will Ferrari, McLaren or even Red Bull pull off a surprise victory?
Check out how you can watch the 44-lap F1 race and all the times for lights out below depending on your region.
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F1 Race Times - 2026 Belgian Grand Prix
Lights out for the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Belgian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Race - Sunday, June 28, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|15:00 Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|14:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|09:00 Sunday
|United States (CT)
|08:00 Sunday
|United States (PT)
|06:00 Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|21:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|22:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|23:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|07:00 Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|22:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|21:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|15:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|16:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|18:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|21:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|16:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|17:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|16:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*Apple TV currently offers a free seven-day trial for American fans. Click here to sign up just in time for the Belgian GP.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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