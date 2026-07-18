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Hamilton in red Ferrari jacket holding F1 mic with hand on his face in front of black, yellow and red Belgian flag background

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton ‘destroys’ Ferrari in late crash at Belgian Grand Prix

Hamilton in red Ferrari jacket holding F1 mic with hand on his face in front of black, yellow and red Belgian flag background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton ‘destroys’ Ferrari in late crash at Belgian Grand Prix

Here are all the times from the final hour of practice at Spa-Francorchamps

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
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The final hour of practice ended in dramatic fashion at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton managed to seriously smash up his Ferrari at the F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton confirmed he was ok after the late incident which took place in the final minute of FP3, saying over team radio: "Yeah destroyed the car mate, sorry," clipping the exact same tyre barrier that Pierre Gasly did before an almost identical crash on Friday.

Ferrari are now right up against the clock to check that Hamilton's car is capable of competing in qualifying in just over two hours.

Hamilton finished the session fifth-fastest, one place above team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Kimi Antonelli shot to the top of the timesheets ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, whilst signalling yet again that fellow Mercedes star and title rival George Russell could be in trouble as the weekend progresses in Spa.

With Saturday's competitive qualifying now the next session on the schedule, Russell's worrying lack of pace has been confirmed after FP3 saw the Brit seriously struggle to match the scorching times set by his teenage team-mate.

The 28-year-old finished FP3 down in fourth, one place behind four-time champion Max Verstappen.

Check out the full results from the final practice in the Ardennes forest below.

READ MORE: Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

F1 FP3 Results: Belgian Grand Prix

Belgian Grand Prix FP3 results
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:45.990
2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.139s
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.148s
4 George Russell Mercedes +0.367s
5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.392s
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.760s
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.795s
8 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.934s
9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.059s
10 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.106s
11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.186s
12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.700s
13 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.914s
14 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.930s
15 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.959s
16 Alex Albon Williams +2.000s
17 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.654s
18 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.702s
19 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.740s
20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.000s
21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +4.165s
22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +4.641s

Is there F1 today?

Yes, following the final hour of practice, qualifying for the Belgian GP will take place on Saturday, July 18 at 4pm local time (CEST) which is 3pm BST.

READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix

READ MORE: Sky F1 powerhouse to miss Belgian Grand Prix

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

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