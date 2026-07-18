close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, FIA, Mercedes, Abu Dhabi, 2024

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict after Ferrari mistake, major U-turn confirmed

Lewis Hamilton, FIA, Mercedes, Abu Dhabi, 2024 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict after Ferrari mistake, major U-turn confirmed

All the major news from F1 on Saturday, July 18

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Ferrari have been handed an official FIA penalty verdict at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix concerning both of their drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and have received punishment for the offences.

The team made an embarrassing blunder when it came to the tyres they had used during Friday's practice sessions.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull announce major F1 U-turn after Max Verstappen complaints

Red Bull F1 team principal Laurent Mekies has confirmed a U-turn in the team's technical approach ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen described the RB22 as 'dangerous' to drive after his crash last time out at the British GP, and now a change has been made.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix practice times and positions

George Russell is looking to return to form this weekend
George Russell is looking to return to form this weekend

The first two practice sessions of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend took place on Friday, with Kimi Antonelli topping the timesheets in FP2 as team-mate George Russell struggled.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull also looked to be on form, in what could be bad news for Russell as he attempts to eat into Antonelli's championship lead.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky F1 powerhouse to miss Belgian Grand Prix

A key star of the Sky Sports F1 presenting lineup has confirmed they will be not be a part of this weekend's coverage of the Belgian GP.

Fans will miss their pit lane insight, witty charm, and a show that normally forms part of the weekend schedule.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren given new Mercedes engine weeks after F1 rivals

McLaren F1 team will finally get to try out the new Mercedes engine this weekend in Spa, weeks after it was debuted by their power unit providers.

Mercedes have been able to make changes to their power unit thanks to the FIA's ADUO scheme, which has determined that Red Bull-Ford - and not Mercedes - have created the best internal combustion engine on the grid this year.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari FIA F1 News Today Belgian Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton calls for Ferrari to 'crack the whip' at Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton calls for Ferrari to 'crack the whip' at Belgian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull, Aston Martin & McLaren handed FIA penalties at Belgian Grand Prix

Red Bull, Aston Martin & McLaren handed FIA penalties at Belgian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 19:59
F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 40 minutes ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix FREE

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix FREE

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton facing FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix after Ferrari blunder

Lewis Hamilton facing FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix after Ferrari blunder

  • Yesterday 19:07

Just in

09:57
F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
08:55
Lewis Hamilton calls for Ferrari to 'crack the whip' at Belgian Grand Prix
07:57
Red Bull, Aston Martin & McLaren handed FIA penalties at Belgian Grand Prix
07:00
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix FREE
17-7
Charles Leclerc convinced Max Verstappen was a 'bad person'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

40 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict after Ferrari mistake, major U-turn confirmed F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict after Ferrari mistake, major U-turn confirmed

3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton claims going against Ferrari has helped him 'massively' Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton claims going against Ferrari has helped him 'massively'

Yesterday 21:12
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix Belgian Grand Prix

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix

Yesterday 19:59
Ontdek het op Google Play
x