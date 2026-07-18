F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict after Ferrari mistake, major U-turn confirmed
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict after Ferrari mistake, major U-turn confirmed
All the major news from F1 on Saturday, July 18Make us your Google favorite
Ferrari have been handed an official FIA penalty verdict at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix concerning both of their drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and have received punishment for the offences.
The team made an embarrassing blunder when it came to the tyres they had used during Friday's practice sessions.
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Red Bull announce major F1 U-turn after Max Verstappen complaints
Red Bull F1 team principal Laurent Mekies has confirmed a U-turn in the team's technical approach ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen described the RB22 as 'dangerous' to drive after his crash last time out at the British GP, and now a change has been made.
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F1 Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix practice times and positions
The first two practice sessions of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend took place on Friday, with Kimi Antonelli topping the timesheets in FP2 as team-mate George Russell struggled.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull also looked to be on form, in what could be bad news for Russell as he attempts to eat into Antonelli's championship lead.
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Sky F1 powerhouse to miss Belgian Grand Prix
A key star of the Sky Sports F1 presenting lineup has confirmed they will be not be a part of this weekend's coverage of the Belgian GP.
Fans will miss their pit lane insight, witty charm, and a show that normally forms part of the weekend schedule.
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McLaren given new Mercedes engine weeks after F1 rivals
McLaren F1 team will finally get to try out the new Mercedes engine this weekend in Spa, weeks after it was debuted by their power unit providers.
Mercedes have been able to make changes to their power unit thanks to the FIA's ADUO scheme, which has determined that Red Bull-Ford - and not Mercedes - have created the best internal combustion engine on the grid this year.
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