Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix FREE

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

F1 heads to the Ardennes Forest this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, and here is how you can catch the action for FREE in the UK.

F1's 10th round of the 2026 season heads to the track at which Lewis Hamilton claimed his final win for Mercedes back in 2024, before making his move to Ferrari.

Before his victory at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, that was his last victory in the sport, but he has been rejuvenated this year, and finds himself in a battle for the 2026 drivers' championship.

Article continues under video

If he wins again in Spa - for what would be a record sixth time of his career - then Hamilton will well and truly put himself in the hunt for the title, currently 32 points behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, and seven behind George Russell.

For Russell, he is looking to return to form and continue to close the gap to Antonelli, who suffered reliability issues at Silverstone last time out and failed to score a point in the main race.

We're all set for a fantastic weekend of action around the iconic Spa circuit, and here is how you can catch it for free with Channel 4.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen signs McLaren deal, Norris gets bad news for Belgian GP

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Belgian Grand Prix?

Channel 4 show highlights of F1 competitive sessions in the UK, with Sky Sports holding the rights to show the action live.

On Saturday, July 18, Channel 4 will have a 90-minute highlights package of the Belgian Grand Prix qualifying session.

Steve Jones, Billy Monger and Alice Powell present the action to fans who may have missed the live showing earlier in the day.

Jones and Powell then return on Sunday, July 19 to present highlights of the main event this weekend, the Belgian Grand Prix.

Channel 4's highlights of the Belgian Grand Prix kick off at 6:30pm, and go on until 9pm, meaning they will clash with the FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina.

If you miss the action over the weekend, you can still catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

They also offer live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

READ MORE: Sky F1 powerhouse to miss Belgian Grand Prix

READ MORE: Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

Related