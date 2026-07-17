F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026: How to watch the entire weekend live and free in the US

All the details on how US fans can tune into F1 at Spa for free this weekend

If you are an F1 fan planning to tune into this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, then you will be able to watch the entire affair live and free if you do so from the US.

The race weekend at Spa-Francorchamps marks the 10th round of the 2026 championship, and you won't want to miss a moment as things get tight at the top of the standings.

After suffering a mechanical failure on his car and then being hit with a five-second penalty for track limits violations in Silverstone last time out, Kimi Antonelli has only a 25-point lead in the championship heading to Spa.

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Team-mate and rival George Russell is hot on his heels, as are both Ferraris thanks to two wins for the Scuderia in three races with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

This weekend will also see the regular format return as there isn't a sprint race on the schedule, meaning Friday will host two practice sessions, Saturday will start with FP3 and then qualifying, and Sunday will see the Belgian GP take place.

And you can watch all the track action for free with Apple TV if you are yet to make the most of their free trial in the US.

For no extra charge, F1 fans in the US will be able to watch the entire Belgian GP weekend for free via Apple TV, as the streaming platform's exclusive partnership with F1 sees a new opportunity for free-to-air viewing.

Following the success of Apple's Oscar-winning F1: The Movie, F1 and Apple TV struck up a broadcasting partnership which allows the streaming platform to show every race weekend on the 2026 calendar exclusively in the US, and Apple TV are currently offering a free seven-day trial for American fans.

With this weekend marking the start of the final double header before the summer break, it's a great time to sign up for the offer and catch this weekend's action and maybe even some of next weekend's events in Hungary if you time it right To sign up to Apple TV and watch the Belgian GP for free, click here.

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F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details

How to watch the Belgian Grand Prix for free in the US

Without the free trial, Apple TV costs $12.99 per month in the US but if you are yet to accept the seven-day freebie, all of this weekend's F1 action in Spa will be available at no charge.

Whether opting for the free trial or signing up for longer, fans can access not just all of the F1 action but also the F1 Movie and Apple TV's extensive entertainment packages which include both TV projects and an array of films.

Those tuning in for the F1 action at Spa can select English or Spanish commentary, and users will have access to both F1 TV and Sky Sports broadcasts when checking out F1 on Apple TV.

Apple TV subscribers in the US can also access F1 TV Premium at no additional cost by using their Apple Account.

Not planning to watch all the sessions live? Don't worry, your Apple TV free trial or subscription allows you to watch replays and highlights for all races and track events during a grand prix weekend, plus exclusive driver and team interviews, press conferences, and even more will be available.

Belgian Grand Prix schedule and session times

These are the confirmed Formula 1 session times for the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix:

Belgian Grand Prix Schedule Session Date Local Time (CEST) UK Time (BST) US Eastern (EDT) Practice 1 Friday, July 17 13:30-14:30 12:30-13:30 07:30-08:30 Practice 2 Friday, July 17 17:00-18:00 16:00-17:00 11:00-12:00 Practice 3 Saturday, July 18 12:30-13:30 11:30-12:30 06:30-07:30 Qualifying Saturday, July 18 16:00-17:00 15:00-16:00 10:00-11:00 Race Sunday, July 19 15:00 14:00 09:00

F1 presenting lineup on Apple TV

Apple TV show the 'main' F1 TV feed on their streaming service as well as offering Sky Sports.

If selecting the 'main' feed, you'll get F1 presenter Laura Winter live from the paddock where she will be joined by former IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe, and F1 journalists Lawrence Barretto and Chris Medland.

Former W Series race winner Alice Powell and presenter Ariana Bravo will also return to the screen from F1's 2025 lineup.

Alex Jacques will be on commentary via Apple TV, with former drivers and experts such as Jolyon Palmer, Ruth Buscombe, David Coulthard, Davide Valsecchi, Alex Brundle, and Sam Collins also contributing throughout the 2026 season.

There are a couple of new additions for Apple TV this year too - namely Juan Pablo Montoya (one of the very few drivers to win races in F1, IndyCar and NASCAR) and presenter Betty Glover.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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