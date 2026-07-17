The first hour of practice on Friday at the Belgian Grand Prix saw four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen top the timesheets.

Red Bull got their weekend at Spa-Francorchamps off to a much more impressive start than the rest of their on-track antics of late, abandoning their 'macarena' rear wing which is believed to have played a part in both of Verstappen's recent session-ending crashes in Austria and Silverstone.

The energy drink giants spent most of FP1 attempting to perfect their downforce setup for the weekend, taking different approaches to Verstappen’s and Hadjar’s car.

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The Dutchman managed to put persistent rumours and lines of questioning from the media about his future aside for FP1, further strengthening the idea that he now looks set to remain at Red Bull next season.

McLaren were also trialling a new rear wing as part of their 2026 development pathway, but reigning champion Lando Norris had to settle for P7 in practice on a weekend where he is already on the backfoot given he will take a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's main event.

His team-mate Oscar Piastri finished the session in P5 after stopping on track briefly in the dying moments of the practice hour due to a suspected hydraulic issue.

Verstappen and his team-mate Hadjar were first and fourth after FP1, separated by the Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc despite the Scuderia being one of only two teams not to bring upgrades this weekend.

There was just one rookie driver taking part in the session as two-time champion Fernando Alonso stepped aside to hand over his AMR26 to Aston Martin reserve driver Jak Crawford who finished plum last in FP1 one place behind his temporary team-mate Lance Stroll.

Below is the full set of results from the first hour of practice on Friday at the Belgian GP.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen signs McLaren deal, Norris gets bad news for Belgian GP

Belgian Grand Prix FP1 times

Is there F1 today?

Yes. Following FP1 on Friday afternoon at Spa, FP2 will take place in a few hours time at 17:00 local time (CEST) which is 16:00 BST.

On Saturday, the final hour of practice will then commence with FP3 at 12:30 local time (CEST) and 11:30 UK time (BST) before qualifying at 16:00 (CEST) and 15:00 (BST).

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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