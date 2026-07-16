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Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Japan, 2026

Oscar Piastri confirms decision over McLaren F1 future

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Japan, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Oscar Piastri confirms decision over McLaren F1 future

Piastri confirms where he will be racing in 2027

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
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McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has confirmed where he will be racing next season amid rumours of a potential driver swap with Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

The Aussie F1 star and the four-time champion have been at the centre of the 2026 championship's silly season despite both being contracted with their respective teams until 2028.

It has become clear over the past few race weekends that Verstappen is not only unhappy with his Red Bull machinery, but also mathematically unable to jump up to the top two in the drivers' standings by the summer break.

Verstappen sits way down in seventh as the annual summer shutdown approaches, meaning he will soon be free to activate his performance-based early exit clause should he wish.

Naturally, the topic of Verstappen and Piastri's futures was a hot one during media day on Thursday at the Belgian Grand Prix, and with GPFans at the track, we're here to bring you the latest updates from both drivers.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner's big mistakes revealed as another Red Bull star joins rivals

Piastri confident of 2027 F1 seat

When speaking to media including GPFans on Thursday, Piastri was asked if he could confirm whether he would be driving for McLaren in 2027.

The Aussie F1 star simply responded: "Yes," triggering laughter at his brevity in confirming his decision to stay with the papaya F1 squad that gave him his shot in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Piastri then continued, adding: "Of course, I have seen and heard some of those reports too. I'm very happy with where I am and where I sit. Zak [Brown] and Andrea [Stella] have been great through that, all very reassuring, and I have done the same for them."

"Clearly Max is feeling maybe not in a great position at the moment or exploring options. It was the same thing last year with him and Mercedes so this is nothing new. I'm very happy with where things are at."

Sources previously confirmed that both McLaren and Piastri were happy with the partnership despite unfounded rumours the 25-year-old was looking into the option of moving elsewhere on the grid.

This was a message echoed by McLaren CEO Zak Brown ahead of the British GP last time out, where Piastri's boss said during an FIA press conference: "I’m very happy with my two racing drivers, Lando and Oscar, and I think any time a name like Max is thrown around everyone gets pretty excited. Four-time World Champion, but very happy with our driver line-up."

This news comes as reports over Verstappen's decision now look to be pointing towards the Dutchman remaining with his squad as well, although Verstappen himself was reluctant to respond to direct questions in the way Piastri did at Spa.

When asked in the press conference about his own future on Thursday, Verstappen bluntly replied: "No. Nothing to say from my side."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen's manager issues new statement about F1 star's future and Red Bull exit clause

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Oscar Piastri

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