A Red Bull insider has revealed that former team boss Christian Horner made two mistakes at the team, while also admitting that his relationship with Helmut Marko 'broke down'.

Horner was the team principal of Red Bull Racing between 2005-2025, claiming 14 world championships with the team in that time. Having taken over a brand new outfit in 2005, Horner turned them into a championship-winning team within six seasons.

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Red Bull talent drain hits again as another Max Verstappen ally joins F1 rivals

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has once again lost a key member of the Red Bull garage to a rival squad as the energy drink giant's worrying talent drain continues.

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Since design genius Adrian Newey announced his intention to leave the Milton Keynes-based F1 squad on May 1, 2024, the amount of big names opting to also depart has been astonishing.

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Toto Wolff fires warning to Mercedes after allowing Ferrari into F1 title battle

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has warned his team that they have not met expectations or extracted the maximum performance out of their car so far in this year's championship.

From the get-go it was clear the Silver Arrows were the ones who had come closest to mastering the 2026 regulations reset.

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Toto Wolff has sent a title warning to his Mercedes team.

F1 star reveals he put team into administration in desperate bid to save jobs

F1 star Sergio Perez has revealed that he helped to save a struggling F1 team from going completely bankrupt.

Perez is now at a new outfit in Cadillac, but has previously driven for a number of teams, including Sauber, Red Bull and Racing Point.

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Honda chief reveals good news for Aston Martin but admits 'very demanding' Spa concerns

Aston Martin can finally see light at the end of a very long F1 tunnel in 2026, but Honda chief Shintaro Orihara admits there will be more pain before a true turnaround begins.

Honda are Aston Martin's power unit provider, but the partnership has got off to a rocky start as the 2026 version so far has been a major cause of issues for the team.

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Former McLaren star sides against Lewis Hamilton in famous feud: 'Fernando Alonso had it 100% won'

A former McLaren racer has had his say on the feud between Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, specifically concerning their battle at the 2007 Monaco Grand Prix.

Pedro de la Rosa was the test driver at McLaren during the fateful 2007 season, and watched from the sidelines as Hamilton and Alonso's rivalry sparked into an all-out feud in their only season spent as team-mates.

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Ferrari release full onboard lap video of F1's newest track and it looks tricky

Well, La Monumental looks like everything it was cracked up to be as the countdown to the first Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring circuit reaches a final crescendo.

For the first time ahead of its debut in two months time, there's official video of an F1 car taking on Spain's Madring circuit, including its half-kilometre, heavily-banked Turn 12.

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F1 star claims George Russell is 'lucky' to only trail Kimi Antonelli by 25 points

Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer has warned George Russell that he's lucky to only be a race win behind team-mate Kimi Antonelli in the world championship standings.

Russell got out of the blocks fastest in Melbourne, taking the first race win of the season and with it the championship lead, but Antonelli won the next five races in a row to snatch the lead back in Japan.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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