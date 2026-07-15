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toto wolff, lewis hamilton, mercedes, ferrari, graphic

Toto Wolff fires warning to Mercedes after allowing Ferrari into F1 title battle

toto wolff, lewis hamilton, mercedes, ferrari, graphic — Photo: © IMAGO

Toto Wolff fires warning to Mercedes after allowing Ferrari into F1 title battle

Wolff isn't satisfied with Mercedes' performance

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.
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Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has warned his team that they have not met expectations or extracted the maximum performance out of their car so far in this year's championship.

From the get-go it was clear the Silver Arrows were the ones who had come closest to mastering the 2026 regulations reset.

The Brackley-based squad came straight out the blocks at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix with a victory for George Russell, before teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli went on to win the following five grands prix, earning him the top spot in the standings.

But at the Barcelona GP in June, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton cemented Ferrari as Mercedes' title challengers, even jumping up to P2 in the drivers' championship.

After his team-mate Charles Leclerc managed to take the chequered flag on a weekend to forget for title leader Antonelli last time out, Mercedes now head to this weekend's race at Spa without a massive lead in either championship.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen team 'deliberately leaked' photo as champion reveals clear the air talks

Wolff: 'We have left too much on the table recently'

In a team preview ahead of this weekend's Belgian GP, Wolff urged his team to put their reliability issues behind them and focus on extracting the most out of their performance where they can to avoid losing even more ground to the Scuderia.

"The last few races have underlined both where our strengths are and where we need to improve," Wolff's message began.

"We have a car capable of fighting at the front and scoring heavily, but we have not converted that potential into the best possible results. Reliability issues have cost us points, and in a championship this competitive, that is something we cannot afford. There is no value in having the pace if we don't bring home the result."

Looking to the unique challenges of such a historic circuit, the Austrian team principal continued: "Spa is one of the great challenges on the calendar. Like Silverstone, energy management will play an important role, but the characteristics of the circuit create different demands. It usually produces exciting racing and genuine overtaking opportunities, while qualifying remains a significant test.

"This is the final double header before the summer shutdown and we want to head into the break on a stronger note.

"Our aim is to execute cleanly, deliver the reliability we need, and convert the performance of the car into the points it is capable of scoring."

Wolff ended on a clear message, Mercedes will not win the championship this year if they continue to leave the door open for Ferrari.

"We have left too much on the table recently. We need to make sure that doesn't happen again starting this weekend," he concluded.

F1 Drivers' Championship (Top 4) Pre-Belgian GP

The Drivers' standings heading to Spa now look like this:

Formula 1 Drivers' Championship (Top 4)
Position Driver Team Points
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 179
2 George Russell Mercedes 154
3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 147
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 108

READ MORE: Max Verstappen signs for Mercedes and more F1 silly season moves

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

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