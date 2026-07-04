F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table after British Grand Prix Sprint race at Silverstone
The latest after Silverstone SprintMake us your Google favorite
Kimi Antonelli extended his lead in the F1 Drivers' Championship standings with a thrilling victory over Lewis Hamilton in Saturday's British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone.
The 19-year-old Italian overtook local hero Hamilton on lap 8 of the 17-lap race after being pipped by the British legend by one hundredth of a second in Friday's qualifying session.
Antonelli now leads Mercedes team-mate George Russell by 43 points with the win, while Ferrari superstar Hamilton closes to within four points of Russell.
Max Verstappen meanwhile seems permanently entrenched in seventh position, which is significant for one major reason - the exit clause which reportedly allows him to leave Red Bull should he be outside the top two at the summer break.
The constructors' championship is still very much Mercedes' to lose with the Silver Arrows extending their lead over Ferrari to three figures.
The next available points are up for grabs in Sunday's 2026 British Grand Prix (3pm UK, live on Sky Sports F1 and live and free on Channel 4).
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Latest F1 2026 Drivers' Standings
Antonelli leads Russell by 43 and Hamilton by 47 after Saturday's sprint race at Silverstone:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|179
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|136
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|132
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|85
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|83
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|82
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|76
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|42
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|41
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|31
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|16
|13
|Arvid Lindblad
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|14
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|6
|15
|Alex Albon
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|5
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|3
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|2
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
Latest Constructors' Standings
Mercedes are still dominating and they lead Ferrari by exactly 100 points after extending the gap slightly in that British Grand Prix sprint race:
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|315
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|215
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|167
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|118
|5
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|57
|6
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|45
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|21
|8
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|11
|9
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|2
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
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