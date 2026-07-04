Kimi Antonelli extended his lead in the F1 Drivers' Championship standings with a thrilling victory over Lewis Hamilton in Saturday's British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone.

The 19-year-old Italian overtook local hero Hamilton on lap 8 of the 17-lap race after being pipped by the British legend by one hundredth of a second in Friday's qualifying session.

Antonelli now leads Mercedes team-mate George Russell by 43 points with the win, while Ferrari superstar Hamilton closes to within four points of Russell.

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Max Verstappen meanwhile seems permanently entrenched in seventh position, which is significant for one major reason - the exit clause which reportedly allows him to leave Red Bull should he be outside the top two at the summer break.

The constructors' championship is still very much Mercedes' to lose with the Silver Arrows extending their lead over Ferrari to three figures.

The next available points are up for grabs in Sunday's 2026 British Grand Prix (3pm UK, live on Sky Sports F1 and live and free on Channel 4).

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Latest F1 2026 Drivers' Standings

Antonelli leads Russell by 43 and Hamilton by 47 after Saturday's sprint race at Silverstone:

Pos Driver Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 179 2 George Russell Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 136 3 Lewis Hamilton Scuderia Ferrari HP 132 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 85 5 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP 83 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 82 7 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 76 8 Isack Hadjar Oracle Red Bull Racing 42 9 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 41 10 Liam Lawson Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 31 11 Oliver Bearman TGR Haas F1 Team 18 12 Franco Colapinto BWT Alpine F1 Team 16 13 Arvid Lindblad Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 14 14 Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams F1 Team 6 15 Alex Albon Atlassian Williams F1 Team 5 16 Esteban Ocon TGR Haas F1 Team 3 17 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Revolut F1 Team 2 18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac F1 Team 0 20 Nico Hulkenberg Audi Revolut F1 Team 0 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 0 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0

Antonelli's lead was cut after Austria.

Latest Constructors' Standings

Mercedes are still dominating and they lead Ferrari by exactly 100 points after extending the gap slightly in that British Grand Prix sprint race:

Pos Team Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 315 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 215 3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 167 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 118 5 BWT Alpine F1 Team 57 6 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 45 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 21 8 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 11 9 Audi Revolut F1 Team 2 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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