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Verstappen after Sprint at Silverstone

Max Verstappen crashes out of British Grand Prix in dying stages at Silverstone

Verstappen after Sprint at Silverstone — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen crashes out of British Grand Prix in dying stages at Silverstone

The British Grand Prix was a thrilling affair

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen crashed out of the British Grand Prix in the closing stages of the race.

Verstappen was running in third position at the time, chasing Lewis Hamilton up ahead.

The Dutchman suffered a huge snap of oversteer heading into Stowe, and spun off into the barriers right in front of the Landostand at Silverstone.

Verstappen was furious, having been complaining about his Red Bull car all weekend long. After confirming that he was okay, Verstappen fumed over team radio: "I'm stuck mate. F*** this car. S***! Unbelievable. F*** this!"

The crash on lap 48 caused a safety car, and the British GP finished under safety car conditions, with race control not allowing one last racing lap to happen.

That handed George Russell a second-place finish having been running down in fifth for the majority of the event, with his championship rival Kimi Antonelli suffering car issues just a few laps before Verstappen's crash.

It means that Russell is now just 25 points behind his team-mate Antonelli in the drivers' championship.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce late penalty verdict as champion lets loose on team radio

Verstappen furious at Red Bull

Following qualifying for the main race, Verstappen - having qualified seventh - said: "If we leave the car as it is, there's little point in racing."

Ahead of the British Grand Prix, Verstappen then told Sky Sports F1's Natalie Pinkham that he was frustrated with the fact that his team had opted to start from seventh, rather than change up the car and start further back but with a car more suited to his needs.

"I mean if it was up to me, I would have chosen something else," he said.

But for the majority of the race, it seemed as though team, and not driver, was correct, with Verstappen extremely racy and looking likely to get on the podium.

But his late crash ruined that, and he was bitterly disappointed with his RB22 following the late incident, having also been complaining about his downshifts over team radio throughout the race.

READ MORE: F1 star rocked by late FIA penalty at British Grand Prix

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