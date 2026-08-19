Max Verstappen Red Bull contract 'a terrible bit of business' claims top F1 insider

Max Verstappen is currently involved in a high-stakes game of poker with his employer as he ponders his F1 future.

The 28-year-old Dutchman has a contract through to 2028, though there is of course an exit clause which is now active after he entered the summer break outside the top two in the championship standings.

Despite being linked with Mercedes and McLaren, there has been no movement as yet in silly season. And neither has Verstappen yet committed to Red Bull for the long term.

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According to ESPN insider Nate Saunders, Verstappen's current Red Bull deal is not helping him in negotiations, as he explained in his 'bold predictions for the remainder of 2026'.

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Red Bull deal hurts Verstappen leverage

Saunders claims Verstappen's leverage is hampered by the deal, explaining: "The signing of such a long-term deal was, in hindsight, a terrible bit of business by Verstappen.

"He's won three more world titles since and Formula 1's popularity has boomed to heights that seemed unfathomable even in 2022.

"It's his own Scottie Pippen moment: it's not unfair to suggest the financial terms of that deal, however lucrative they were, are now also ludicrously cheap compared to what Verstappen could get on the open market today."

Max Verstappen with manager Raymond Vermeulen.

Red Bull vs Verstappen - a contract stand-off

Widespread reports suggest that Verstappen wants a significant pay rise if he commits to a new long-term Red Bull deal, while his employer would very much like that exit clause removed. Cue a very high-profile stand-off.

The fact Mercedes and McLaren appear to be set with their driver lineups for 2027 mean that while the exit clause is active, Verstappen may have nowhere to go.

That means Red Bull have a surprising amount of leverage here - in effect they are bidding against themselves.

Nuclear option for Max

There is another nuclear option for Verstappen of course - involving either retirement or a one-year sabbatical.

The former - while Verstappen has referenced it this year - would appear to be off the table. The latter though should not be totally ruled out as it would allow Verstappen to leave Red Bull and return to the driver market in the summer of 2027, when more prime seats are likely to open up for 2028.

Right now Verstappen remains the biggest domino to fall in silly season 2026, and when he does blink others will follow.

One other fact means this is a story which could run and run though - it is believed Verstappen has until October to act on that exit clause.

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