US fans get a terrific F1 bonus on TV this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix being available to watch live and FREE.

The 56-lap race takes place in Sepang, Malaysia on Sunday (October 4) after being moved from Bahrain due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Apple TV has rights to show the race in the US, and normally this is very much subscription only (though there is a 7-day free trial).

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This time though, those good folks at Apple have decided to open the doors to absolutely everyone, and anybody can watch the race totally gratis.

Apple TV took on the US rights for 2026, after replacing ESPN in a five-year deal worth a staggering $750million.

ESPN typically took the Sky Sports broadcast feed for its own coverage until Apple outbid them for the new rights cycle, but viewers can now choose between the Sky Sports crew and the F1 TV feed, shown as the 'main' feed on Apple. There are also onboard cameras for all 22 cars, a data tracker and a track map to enjoy during the live sessions.

READ MORE: Where do F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix for free

US fans can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix by clicking here.

What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix on today?

Okay so this is the catch, F1 fans. The Bahrain Grand Prix has a VERY early start on Sunday, so you will need to set your alarm clocks.

The action gets under way at 3am Eastern, 2am Central or midnight Saturday Pacific.

How much does F1 cost on Apple TV?

The cost is normally $12.99 per month with that seven-day free trial available for new subscribers. But of course that does not matter this weekend - everything is absolutely FREE.

How can you watch F1 on Apple TV?

The 2026 season is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro and Mac. It can also be viewed via popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others; Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices; Chromecast with Google TV; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; and at tv.apple.com.

F1 presenters on Apple TV

On the 'main' F1 TV feed, presenter Laura Winter will be live from the paddock with former IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe, Lawrence Barretto, and Chris Medland. They'll be joined by former W Series race winner Alice Powell and presenter Ariana Bravo, all returning from 2025.

The very man who delivered the iconic Leclerc victory commentary during his 2024 win will return with F1 TV via Apple TV for this weekend's Monaco GP - Alex Jacques. He will remain on race commentary with former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, with Ruth Buscombe, David Coulthard, Davide Valsecchi, Alex Brundle, and Sam Collins all contributing.

There are a couple of new additions as well - namely Juan Pablo Montoya (one of the very few drivers to win races in F1, IndyCar and NASCAR) and presenter Betty Glover.

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