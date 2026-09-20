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F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster

An interviewer holds an FIA microphone — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster

Absolutely gutting!

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
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Long-time F1 broadcaster Tom Clarkson currently holds an astonishing record of attending more than 500 consecutive F1 grands prix - but he will have to start fresh in just a few weeks.

The last time the broadcast veteran, who has worked with BBC, Sky Sports and Channel 4 among countless others, missed a race, the year didn't even start with a '2', with his streak beginning in 1998.

Those sound like the actions of a man who's pretty meticulous about scheduling details and keeping his extraordinary streak intact, right? Well, yes. But sometimes F1 throws a curveball.

Clarkson and 1996 F1 champion Damon Hill have arranged to take their An Evening with Damon Hill - In Conversation with Tom Clarkson show out to Australia and New Zealand this autumn, planning the dates around the F1 schedule...but not banking on the Bahrain Grand Prix being moved to the one weekend then they're otherwise engaged.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed

Clarkson: Bahrain move scuppered plans

The race was originally scheduled for March but was postponed due to heavy armed conflict in the area, later being moved to Malaysia and placed as the middle leg of a new triple-header at the end of September and start of October.

Clarkson told Speedcafe that although it will mean the end of his ironman streak of race attendance, he and Hill will uphold their tour commitments, saying: “Since all those plans were put in place of course the Bahrain Grand Prix is taking place at Sepang in Malaysia that middle weekend.

“Which has slightly scuppered things. But we are committed to the tour. Nothing will change on the tour.”

'It's going to be really weird'

Adding to Clarkson's disappointment that his 28-year streak will come to a close is the fact that, for the first time since 2017, the sport will be heading to the Sepang International Circuit, a track he admits that he loves.

“It’s going to be really weird,” he said. “Also not helped by the fact I love Sepang. I think it’s one of the modern day classics. Love the racetrack. I love the fact that it’s going to be a hot race. A physical race.”

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