Ferrari F1 star set for grid penalty at next race in Azerbaijan
Ferrari F1 star set for grid penalty at next race in Azerbaijan
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Ferrari are preparing to take advantage of the Baku track for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as they consider taking a grid penalty for the weekend.
Charles Leclerc has power unit concerns for the rest of the season. The Monegasque star crashed heavily at the Italian Grand Prix earlier this month, spinning off at the high speed Parabolica and hitting the tyre barrier with the rear of his SF-26.
The engine in his Ferrari was brand new as part of their second ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) and while reports claim that as a result of the accident the engine hasn't suffered terminal damage, it is only deemed suitable for less risky sessions such as practice.
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Ferrari consider Baku penalty
On the basis that the engine cannot be used in qualifying or the race, Fred Vasseur has hinted that the upcoming event in Baku on September 26 (yes, it's a Saturday race folks!) could result in another engine change for Leclerc.
The 28-year-old is already on the allocation brink on all seven of his engine components including the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine), and that means any additional parts will require him to take a grid penalty.
At the Italian Grand Prix, Mercedes did a similar thing for Kimi Antonelli, who took advantage of the overtaking opportunities at Monza to storm from 19th on the grid to win this race.
Baku also offers overtaking opportunities on the long start/finish straight, meaning it could be an ideal track for Leclerc to take an engine penalty and have the best chance of recovering from it, as he continues an intra-team battle against team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur hinted as much during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend last time out, saying to Canal+: "We’ll see when we have to take an engine penalty with Charles, but I think Baku should be quite suitable.”
Leclerc penalty possibility
While Leclerc was still hopeful that he won't have to take a penalty, he admitted that a failure to fully recover the engine would result in him having to likely take one.
He told media at the Madring: “For now, from what I know, they are still checking it [the engine]. We’ll see.”
Quizzed on the potential for an engine change, he added: “I don’t know yet. We’ll see.
“If we manage to save it, then that’s great. If not, then probably a penalty at some point.”
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