F1 Qualifying Results: Italian Grand Prix times and positions
F1 Qualifying Results: Italian Grand Prix times and positions
Full results from a crucial session at MonzaMake us your Google favorite
Italian Grand Prix weekend reaches a crucial point this afternoon (Saturday September 5) when qualifying at Monza decides the battle for pole position at the 'Temple of Speed'. And we will have live and full results for you.
The chasers in the title race have a golden opportunity to make up ground on championship leader Kimi Antonelli with the young Italian prodigy facing a 30-place grid penalty for Sunday's race.
Ferrari superstar Lewis Hamilton and Antonelli's Mercedes team-mate George Russell are both 59 points behind the 20-year-old from Bologna in the Drivers' standings, and both desperately need to cut into that gap.
Mercedes and Ferrari proved the fastest cars on track during Friday's free practice sessions, while McLaren still have work to do despite back-to-back wins in Hungary and the Netherlands.
While Antonelli has that 30-place grid penalty to tack onto his qualifying result today, Williams star Alex Albon has also taken a penalty (20 places) for Sunday's race.
The qualifying action at Monza gets under way at 4pm local time (3pm UK, 10am Eastern, 7am Pacific) and we will have full results for you as soon as they are official.
F1 HEADLINES: Antonelli penalty confirmed as F1 star 'almost certain' to miss Spanish GP
F1 2026 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying Results
Full qualifying results from Monza will appear here:
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Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026
There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.
Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of five cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have six being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.
The other notable change lies in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.
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