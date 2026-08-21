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Max Verstappen

F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list with incredible new Max Verstappen numbers

Max Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list with incredible new Max Verstappen numbers

Wow, Max really did get paid

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Max Verstappen has reset F1 driver salaries again by becoming the sport's first ever $100m man, according to reports on Friday.

While the contracts of superstar drivers are a closely-guarded secret, it never takes long for estimated numbers to begin leaking out about just how much new deals are worth.

Verstappen ended the biggest contract drama of the summer on Thursday when he signed a contract extension with Red Bull through to 2030. His previous deal, worth $70million per season, had been due to expire in 2028.

According to Swiss insider Marc Limacher - author of the annual BUSINESS/book GP - the new terms are absolutely eye-watering.

Limacher claims Verstappen's new base salary will be some 92million Euro per season - which translates to $107million. And it does not stop there.

The insider reports there are also bonus clauses which could see Verstappen's total remuneration rise to 115million Euro per season or $134million. Total that up and there is the potential for the four-time world champion to earn north of $500million over the next four years.

This Verstappen deal absolutely resets the market, and increase the gap between the 28-year-old Dutchman and the next highest paid driver - Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. His salary comes in at $60million per season.

F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton beaten as Verstappen party falls flat at Dutch Grand Prix

F1 driver salaries in 2026

After that massive Verstappen extension was confirmed, the salary table for F1 drivers in August 2026 looks like this:

DriverTeamBase salary
Max VerstappenRed Bull$107m
Lewis HamiltonFerrari$60m
Charles LeclercFerrari$34m
George RussellMercedes$34m
Lando NorrisMcLaren$30m
Carlos SainzWilliams$30m
Fernando AlonsoAston Martin$20m
Alex AlbonWilliams$15m
Oscar PiastriMcLaren$13m
Pierre GaslyAlpine$12m
Lance StrollAston Martin$12m
Sergio PerezCadillac$8m
Nico HulkenbergAudi$7m
Esteban OconHaas$7m
Isack HadjarRed Bull$5m
Valtteri BottasCadillac$5m
Kimi AntonelliMercedes$2m
Gabriel BortoletoAudi$2m
Ollie BearmanHaas$1m
Liam LawsonRacing Bulls$1m
Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls<$1m
Franco ColapintoAlpine<$1m

Verstappen and Hamilton top the F1 driver salaries.
Verstappen and Hamilton top the F1 driver salaries.

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin get US billionaire investment, Lewis Hamilton contract extension imminent

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