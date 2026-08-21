F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list with incredible new Max Verstappen numbers
F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list with incredible new Max Verstappen numbers
Wow, Max really did get paidMake us your Google favorite
Max Verstappen has reset F1 driver salaries again by becoming the sport's first ever $100m man, according to reports on Friday.
While the contracts of superstar drivers are a closely-guarded secret, it never takes long for estimated numbers to begin leaking out about just how much new deals are worth.
Verstappen ended the biggest contract drama of the summer on Thursday when he signed a contract extension with Red Bull through to 2030. His previous deal, worth $70million per season, had been due to expire in 2028.
According to Swiss insider Marc Limacher - author of the annual BUSINESS/book GP - the new terms are absolutely eye-watering.
Limacher claims Verstappen's new base salary will be some 92million Euro per season - which translates to $107million. And it does not stop there.
The insider reports there are also bonus clauses which could see Verstappen's total remuneration rise to 115million Euro per season or $134million. Total that up and there is the potential for the four-time world champion to earn north of $500million over the next four years.
This Verstappen deal absolutely resets the market, and increase the gap between the 28-year-old Dutchman and the next highest paid driver - Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. His salary comes in at $60million per season.
F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton beaten as Verstappen party falls flat at Dutch Grand Prix
F1 driver salaries in 2026
After that massive Verstappen extension was confirmed, the salary table for F1 drivers in August 2026 looks like this:
|Driver
|Team
|Base salary
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|$107m
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|$60m
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|$34m
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|$34m
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|$30m
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|$30m
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|$20m
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|$15m
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|$13m
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|$12m
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|$12m
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|$8m
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|$7m
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|$7m
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|$5m
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|$5m
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|$2m
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|$2m
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|$1m
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|$1m
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|<$1m
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|<$1m
F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin get US billionaire investment, Lewis Hamilton contract extension imminent
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton beaten as Max Verstappen party falls flat at Dutch Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Dutch Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 41 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Zandvoort
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Dutch Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton beaten as Max Verstappen party falls flat at Dutch Grand Prix
F1 teams bring 23 upgrades to Dutch Grand Prix as $2.3bn arms race heats up
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton beaten as Max Verstappen party falls flat at Dutch Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 2026 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Zandvoort
- 14 minutes ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Dutch Grand Prix start time, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 41 minutes ago
F1 teams bring 23 upgrades to Dutch Grand Prix as $2.3bn arms race heats up
- 2 hours ago
F1 Driver Salaries: Updated list with incredible new Max Verstappen numbers
- 3 hours ago
Carlos Sainz issues brutal Williams statement one day after signing huge new contract
- Today 09:45
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap
- 15 august
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- 8 august
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 13 august
'What a horror!' - Pictures of new F1 track emerge and fans are not impressed
- 15 august