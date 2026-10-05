All the fallout from the Bahrain Grand Prix

Red Bull star Max Verstappen came out on top after a truly chaotic Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on Sunday afternoon.

However, the four-time world champion was left awkwardly waiting for his shining moment after an F1 blunder during the podium display.

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FIA release statement after F1 cars’ ‘software error' sparks Bahrain Grand Prix chaos

The FIA has confirmed that part of the delay in starting the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on Sunday was the fault of a software issue.

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Heavy rain had initially pushed the race start back, but cars were out on track just 40 minutes late for a couple of formation laps behind the safety car with the intention of starting the race on the grid after some standing water was cleared.

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Lewis Hamilton claims Ferrari error cost him Bahrain Grand Prix victory chance

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that he could have won Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia were it not for Ferrari's strategy blunder at the start of the race.

It was a chaotic afternoon at Sepang International Circuit, where heavy rainfall and lightning saw the start of the race delayed.

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Christian Horner congratulates Max Verstappen and Red Bull after his RBPT project achieves first F1 win

Christian Horner has sent his congratulations to Max Verstappen and Red Bull after the team recorded a historic win at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The victory in Sepang was the four-time world champion's first of the season, but it was also the first for Red Bull Power Trains, in conjunction with Ford.

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F1 roasted on social media after Bahrain Grand Prix farce

Well, that was a whole new type of farcical.

The Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia started more than an hour and a half late on Sunday – partly due to rain, and partly due to...this feels too stupid to write.

About 45 minutes of the race start delay was due to the FIA giving teams software patches so that their cars wouldn't just stop on track in the rain. Richest motorsport in the world, ladies and gentlemen.

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