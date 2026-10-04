Christian Horner has sent his congratulations to Max Verstappen and Red Bull after the team recorded a historic win at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The victory in Sepang was the four-time world champion's first of the season, but it was also the first for Red Bull Power Trains, in conjunction with Ford.

The RBPT project started at the end of 2021 when Red Bull's engine supplier Honda pulled out of the sport, yet due to their sudden withdrawal they stayed in a reduced capacity to assist Red Bull in building their own engine.

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The Honda-RBPT project ended at the end of 2025, leaving Red Bull to go it alone with Ford support and for Honda to partner with Aston Martin.

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RBPT and Ford make history

Having taken a stunning pole position on Saturday, Verstappen then followed up with a comfortable win on Sunday in a chaotic grand prix.

RBPT's first outright win is the end result of five years work for the team, following the decision of former team principal Horner to become less reliant on outside engine manufactures.

It was Horner's vision and desire that got the RBPT project going, even signing off on the deal to get Ford onboard as a commercial partner for the project.

Having seen his dream become reality, Horner, who was axed as Red Bull team principal to be replaced by Laurent Mekies after last year's British Grand Prix, paid tribute to his former colleagues via Instagram.

Posting an image of a RBPT power unit on an Instagram story reel, he captioned it: "From a hole in the ground to race winner in five years.

"Huge congratulations to Red Bull Ford Powertrains, Max and the whole team.

"An incredible achievement!"

Christian Horner took to Instagram to congratulate Max Verstappen and Red Bull

Ford win for first time in 23 years

As well as being RBPT's first ever win, it also the first time the Ford name had won a grand prix in 23 years.

Ford's previous win in F1 came in another chaotic race at the 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix, when Giancarlo Fisichella in the second worst car on the grid with the Jordan took advantage of the wet conditions and a late red flag following the crashes of Mark Webber and Fernando Alonso.

The Italian had only just took the lead from McLaren's Kimi Raikkonen and was due to pit for fuel until the red flag ended the race, giving him his first of three F1 wins.

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