close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Russell, Antonelli and Hamilton stood next to Schiff, who is interviewing Hamilton post-session

F1 Standings at the Bahrain Grand Prix: Crucial for Russell, last chance for Lewis Hamilton?

Russell, Antonelli and Hamilton stood next to Schiff, who is interviewing Hamilton post-session — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Standings at the Bahrain Grand Prix: Crucial for Russell, last chance for Lewis Hamilton?

Must-win race for the British pair

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
 Google Make us your Google favorite

The F1 title is approaching a pivotal moment as all reads to Sepang for Sunday's 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Malaysian track hosts Round 16 of the championship after the ongoing conflict in the Middle East caused the race to be moved to Malaysia. And there is much to play for on track.

George Russell arrives here with his fading title hopes revived by that brilliant win in Azerbaijan. He trails Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli by 66 points after the Italian could only finish P5 in Baku after crashing in Qualifying.

Another win here is crucial for the 28-year-old Russell if he is to put any meaningful pressure on his 20-year-old Italian rival.

It is also a big weekend for Lewis Hamilton, but in a different way as he is fast approaching last-chance saloon for any remaining title hopes.

Hamilton trailed Antonelli by just 32 points at the top of the standings when F1 left Silverstone after the British Grand Prix in early July. Since then it has been misery for the seven-time world champion, who now finds himself 103 points adrift.

We have the full rundown on how the standings look heading into Sunday's big showdown at Sepang (8am UK time, 9am CEST, 3am Eastern).

READ MORE: Where do F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

Latest F1 Drivers' Standings

Antonelli has that 66-point lead over Russell heading into Sunday:

Current 2026 F1 Driver Standings
Pos Driver Team Points
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 302
2 George Russell Mercedes 236
3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 199
4 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard 186
5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 179
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 163
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mastercard 120
8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing 86
9 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing 59
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 41
11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 37
12 Franco Colapinto Alpine 27
13 Oliver Bearman Haas 20
14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Revolut 10
15 Nico Hülkenberg Audi Revolut 7
16 Carlos Sainz Williams 7
17 Esteban Ocon Haas 7
18 Alexander Albon Williams 5
19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 3
20 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1
21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0
22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0
23 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0
Antonelli now leads the title race by 66 points.
Antonelli now leads the title race by 66 points.

Latest F1 Constructors' Standings

Mercedes are dominant again here, leading Ferrari by 160 points now:

Pos Team Points
1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 538
2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 378
3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 306
4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 263
5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 83
6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 68
7 TGR Haas F1 Team 27
8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 17
9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 12
10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 3
11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

F1 WAGs: Wives and girlfriends for every driver in 2026

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

Related

F1

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix positions and times from Sepang

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix positions and times from Sepang

  • 15 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton's boss issues statement about his Ferrari F1 future

Lewis Hamilton's boss issues statement about his Ferrari F1 future

  • 58 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia final practice times and positions

F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia final practice times and positions

  • 1 hour ago
F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
FIA punish Hamilton and Ferrari as British star handed 30-place grid penalty - F1 News Today

FIA punish Hamilton and Ferrari as British star handed 30-place grid penalty - F1 News Today

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Bahrain GP Qualifying 2026: Start time, TV channel and how to watch

F1 Bahrain GP Qualifying 2026: Start time, TV channel and how to watch

  • Yesterday 22:45

Just in

08:58
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix positions and times from Sepang
08:15
Lewis Hamilton's boss issues statement about his Ferrari F1 future
07:37
F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia final practice times and positions
06:37
F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix
06:30
FIA punish Hamilton and Ferrari as British star handed 30-place grid penalty - F1 News Today
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix positions and times from Sepang Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix positions and times from Sepang

15 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia final practice times and positions Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia final practice times and positions

1 hour ago
F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix

2 hours ago
F1 Standings at the Bahrain Grand Prix: Crucial for Russell, last chance for Lewis Hamilton? F1 Standings

F1 Standings at the Bahrain Grand Prix: Crucial for Russell, last chance for Lewis Hamilton?

3 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x