F1 Standings at the Bahrain Grand Prix: Crucial for Russell, last chance for Lewis Hamilton?
F1 Standings at the Bahrain Grand Prix: Crucial for Russell, last chance for Lewis Hamilton?
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The F1 title is approaching a pivotal moment as all reads to Sepang for Sunday's 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix.
The Malaysian track hosts Round 16 of the championship after the ongoing conflict in the Middle East caused the race to be moved to Malaysia. And there is much to play for on track.
George Russell arrives here with his fading title hopes revived by that brilliant win in Azerbaijan. He trails Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli by 66 points after the Italian could only finish P5 in Baku after crashing in Qualifying.
Another win here is crucial for the 28-year-old Russell if he is to put any meaningful pressure on his 20-year-old Italian rival.
It is also a big weekend for Lewis Hamilton, but in a different way as he is fast approaching last-chance saloon for any remaining title hopes.
Hamilton trailed Antonelli by just 32 points at the top of the standings when F1 left Silverstone after the British Grand Prix in early July. Since then it has been misery for the seven-time world champion, who now finds himself 103 points adrift.
We have the full rundown on how the standings look heading into Sunday's big showdown at Sepang (8am UK time, 9am CEST, 3am Eastern).
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Latest F1 Drivers' Standings
Antonelli has that 66-point lead over Russell heading into Sunday:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|302
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|236
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|199
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard
|186
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|179
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|163
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard
|120
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|86
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull Racing
|59
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|41
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|37
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|27
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|20
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut
|10
|15
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Audi Revolut
|7
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|7
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|7
|18
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|5
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|3
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|23
|Sergio Pérez
|Cadillac
|0
Latest F1 Constructors' Standings
Mercedes are dominant again here, leading Ferrari by 160 points now:
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|538
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|378
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|306
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|263
|5
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|83
|6
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|68
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|27
|8
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|17
|9
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|12
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|3
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
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