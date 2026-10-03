The F1 title is approaching a pivotal moment as all reads to Sepang for Sunday's 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Malaysian track hosts Round 16 of the championship after the ongoing conflict in the Middle East caused the race to be moved to Malaysia. And there is much to play for on track.

George Russell arrives here with his fading title hopes revived by that brilliant win in Azerbaijan. He trails Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli by 66 points after the Italian could only finish P5 in Baku after crashing in Qualifying.

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Another win here is crucial for the 28-year-old Russell if he is to put any meaningful pressure on his 20-year-old Italian rival.

It is also a big weekend for Lewis Hamilton, but in a different way as he is fast approaching last-chance saloon for any remaining title hopes.

Hamilton trailed Antonelli by just 32 points at the top of the standings when F1 left Silverstone after the British Grand Prix in early July. Since then it has been misery for the seven-time world champion, who now finds himself 103 points adrift.

We have the full rundown on how the standings look heading into Sunday's big showdown at Sepang (8am UK time, 9am CEST, 3am Eastern).

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Antonelli has that 66-point lead over Russell heading into Sunday:

Antonelli now leads the title race by 66 points.

Mercedes are dominant again here, leading Ferrari by 160 points now:

Pos Team Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 538 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 378 3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 306 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 263 5 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 83 6 BWT Alpine F1 Team 68 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 27 8 Audi Revolut F1 Team 17 9 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 12 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 3 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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