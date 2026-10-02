FIA confirms double punishment after Lewis Hamilton investigation at Bahrain Grand Prix

The FIA have announced their verdict after Lewis Hamilton was investigated by race stewards at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday.

The seven-time F1 world champion was once again called to meet with officials in Sepang during Free Practice at the Malaysian circuit on Friday.

The 41-year-old was accused of impeding Audi star Gabriel Bortoleto during the second session on Friday, prompting the FIA stewards to announce an investigation after the session.

Article continues under video

The incident came just one week after the Ferrari star was also investigated for blocking Liam Lawson at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Lawson was furious with the seven-time world champion, telling his team on the radio: "Oh my God that is so f***ing dangerous, oh my God dude, that is so f***ing dangerous."

In Baku Hamilton was subsequently given a reprimand due to the danger of blocking Lawson on a high speed section of the track.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari drama as F1 boss intervenes and uncomfortable Hamilton question asked

Hamilton blocks Bortoleto

On Friday Hamilton riled up another F1 rival in the shape of Brazilian star Bortoleto after holding him up at the Malaysian track - which was a late addition to the calendar after the Sakhir circuit couldn't host the Bahrain Grand Prix.

After being blocked by the slowing Hamilton heading into the turn nine hairpin, Bortoleto said on his team radio: "What the **** is this guy doing man?", to which his race engineer Jose Lopez said: "He's on a cooldown lap."

Bortoleto then added: "I know, but he sees me coming and he just keeps blocking."

Bortoleto was not impressed after Hamilton blocked him.

Hamilton defended his position by saying he could not see anything in the mirror of his SF-26, saying: "I can't see through my right mirror so keep me up to date"

Hamilton warned and Ferrari fined

After meeting with Hamilton, Bortoleto and team representatives, the FIA later announced the ruling of the stewards, along with subsequent punishments.

They made the decision to warn the British superstar but fine his team €10,000 - ruling that the Scuderia did not provide Hamilton with sufficient radio warning of approaching cars given his vision was hampered by a broken mirror.

Their report stated: "The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), the driver of Car 5 (Gabriel Bortoleto), the team representatives and reviewed video, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence.

"HAM was travelling slowly approaching Turn 9 at approximately 80-85 km/h when BOR, who was on an out lap and not on a push lap, approached from behind at approximately 240 km/h, resulting in a closing speed of approximately 155-160 km/h.

"HAM moved from the middle of the track towards the racing line, at the end of the straight causing BOR to brake and take evasive action.

"The Stewards accept that HAM's right-hand mirror was damaged, as confirmed by photographic and video evidence, and that he had received no radio warning from the team. Both team representatives stated that such warnings are not normally issued where the approaching car is not on a push lap. BOR also confirmed that he remained in control of the situation.

"Nevertheless, the Stewards considered that HAM unnecessarily impeded the significantly faster approaching car by moving onto the racing line at slow speed. The fact that BOR was not on a push lap does not alter that conclusion.

"The Stewards also considered whether the incident should be regarded as dangerous impeding. In particular, they considered the high closing speed as well as the fact that a driver, who is aware that one of his mirrors is damaged, should exercise additional care before moving onto the racing line. However, BOR remained in control and was able to avoid HAM.

"The Stewards considered the damaged mirror and the fact that BOR was not on a push lap as mitigating circumstances. These were balanced against the significant speed differential, HAM's movement onto the racing line and the resulting need for BOR to take evasive action.

"Taking all the above into account, the Stewards determine that the standard penalty for impeding during a Practice session, which is a Warning, is appropriate.

"The Stewards also considered the responsibility of Scuderia Ferrari HP in relation to this incident.

"The Team was aware that HAM's right-hand mirror was damaged. As such, the Stewards determine that the Team should have provided appropriate radio warnings of significantly faster approaching cars, irrespective of whether those cars were on a push lap or not.

"The Stewards therefore determine that the Team failed to provide its driver with appropriate information in circumstances where it knew that his ability to observe approaching traffic was materially impaired by the damaged mirror and impose a fine of €10,000 on Scuderia Ferrari HP."

F1 RESULTS: Bahrain GP practice times and positions from Malaysia

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

Related