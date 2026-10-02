FIA announce Lewis Hamilton investigation at Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was once again called to meet with the stewards after an incident with Gabriel Bortoleto at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old was accused of blocking the Audi driver during the second practice session on Friday at Sepang, prompting the FIA stewards to announce an investigation after the session.

It comes just one week after the Ferrari star was also investigated for blocking Liam Lawson at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

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Lawson was furious with the seven-time world champion, telling his team on the radio: "Oh my God that is so f***ing dangerous, oh my God dude, that is so f***ing dangerous."

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Hamilton blocks Bortoleto

And now Hamilton has riled up another F1 rival in Bortoleto after holding him up at the track which was a late addition to the calendar after the Sakhir circuit couldn't host the Bahrain Grand Prix.

After being blocked by the slowing Hamilton heading into the turn nine hairpin, Bortoleto said on his team radio: "What the **** is this guy doing man?", to which his race engineer Jose Lopez said: "He's on a cooldown lap."

Bortoleto then added: "I know, but he sees me coming and he just keeps blocking."

Hamilton defended his position by saying he could not see anything in the mirror of his SF-26, saying: "I can't see through my right mirror so keep me up to date"

Hamilton was called to see the stewards at 5.30pm track time which was 10.30am UK time.

In Baku he was given a reprimand due to the danger of blocking Lawson on a high speed section of the track.

Given the incident with Bortoleto occurred during practice it is highly unlikely Hamilton will suffer a more serious penalty, leaving him free to enter Saturday's qualifying session without worrying about any potential grid penalties.

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F1 RESULTS: Bahrain GP practice times and positions from Malaysia

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