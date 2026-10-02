close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, fia, ferrari, social

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton investigation at Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, fia, ferrari, social — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton investigation at Bahrain Grand Prix

Hamilton allegedly blocked Bortoleto

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Lewis Hamilton was once again called to meet with the stewards after an incident with Gabriel Bortoleto at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old was accused of blocking the Audi driver during the second practice session on Friday at Sepang, prompting the FIA stewards to announce an investigation after the session.

It comes just one week after the Ferrari star was also investigated for blocking Liam Lawson at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Lawson was furious with the seven-time world champion, telling his team on the radio: "Oh my God that is so f***ing dangerous, oh my God dude, that is so f***ing dangerous."

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari drama as F1 boss intervenes and uncomfortable Hamilton question asked

Hamilton blocks Bortoleto

And now Hamilton has riled up another F1 rival in Bortoleto after holding him up at the track which was a late addition to the calendar after the Sakhir circuit couldn't host the Bahrain Grand Prix.

After being blocked by the slowing Hamilton heading into the turn nine hairpin, Bortoleto said on his team radio: "What the **** is this guy doing man?", to which his race engineer Jose Lopez said: "He's on a cooldown lap."

Bortoleto then added: "I know, but he sees me coming and he just keeps blocking."

Hamilton defended his position by saying he could not see anything in the mirror of his SF-26, saying: "I can't see through my right mirror so keep me up to date"

Hamilton was called to see the stewards at 5.30pm track time which was 10.30am UK time.

In Baku he was given a reprimand due to the danger of blocking Lawson on a high speed section of the track.

Given the incident with Bortoleto occurred during practice it is highly unlikely Hamilton will suffer a more serious penalty, leaving him free to enter Saturday's qualifying session without worrying about any potential grid penalties.

READ MORE: Christian Horner 'embarrassing' as F1 star blasts former Red Bull boss - 'It's simply a disgrace'

F1 RESULTS: Bahrain GP practice times and positions from Malaysia

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari FIA

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton on brink of penalty heading into Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton on brink of penalty heading into Bahrain Grand Prix

  • Today 09:43
Lewis Hamilton issues bold Fred Vasseur statement as pressure increases on Ferrari boss

Lewis Hamilton issues bold Fred Vasseur statement as pressure increases on Ferrari boss

  • Today 08:58
F1 insider says 'highly unlikely' Christian Horner would get what he wants at Ferrari

F1 insider says 'highly unlikely' Christian Horner would get what he wants at Ferrari

  • 3 hours ago
Ferrari drama as F1 boss intervenes and uncomfortable Hamilton question asked - F1 News Today

Ferrari drama as F1 boss intervenes and uncomfortable Hamilton question asked - F1 News Today

  • Today 06:15
Franco Colapinto reacts to Lando Norris criticism: 'He went too far'

Franco Colapinto reacts to Lando Norris criticism: 'He went too far'

  • 1 hour ago
F1 drivers risk harsh penalty at Bahrain Grand Prix as FIA confirm decision

F1 drivers risk harsh penalty at Bahrain Grand Prix as FIA confirm decision

  • 2 hours ago

Just in

15:55
Franco Colapinto reacts to Lando Norris criticism: 'He went too far'
14:54
F1 drivers risk harsh penalty at Bahrain Grand Prix as FIA confirm decision
13:55
F1 insider says 'highly unlikely' Christian Horner would get what he wants at Ferrari
10:59
F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice times and positions from Malaysia
09:43
Lewis Hamilton on brink of penalty heading into Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 drivers risk harsh penalty at Bahrain Grand Prix as FIA confirm decision Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 drivers risk harsh penalty at Bahrain Grand Prix as FIA confirm decision

2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice times and positions from Malaysia Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix practice times and positions from Malaysia

Today 10:59
F1 broadcaster misses first grand prix in 28 years F1 News & Gossip

F1 broadcaster misses first grand prix in 28 years

Today 08:14
F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix

Today 07:15
Ontdek het op Google Play
x