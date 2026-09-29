F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 facing weather chaos in Malaysia as storms and rain loom for Bahrain Grand Prix
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F1 stars and teams are facing weather chaos in Malaysia, with the possibility of thunderstorms and rain throughout this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix action.
That isn't a typo either. Just in case you were not aware, the Bahrain Grand Prix is being held at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia this year, having been postponed earlier in the season due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
To ensure the event still went ahead, Malaysia stepped up to host this upcoming weekend, but the grand prix retains its original name as F1 returns to the country for the first time since 2017.
But while the name will be the same, the climate will be very different. Bahrain is a hot country with rain ultra-rare, but it is very frequent in Malaysia along with hot and humid temperatures.
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High chance of thunderstorms and rain
Indeed, F1 could be set for its first wet Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend, with unpredictable weather currently forecast throughout the event in Malaysia.
On Friday, when the F1 drivers will hit the track for the first time, temperatures are expected to be as high as 33 degrees, but there is also an 81 per cent chance of rain, which could cause disruption to FP1 and FP2. A 19 per cent chance of thunderstorms is also forecast.
That ramps up massively for Saturday, when FP3 and qualifying will take place. The current forecast once again suggests rain will fall at Sepang (69 per cent chance), but the probability of thunderstorms more than doubles - increasing to 41 per cent.
Perhaps a dry Sunday? Nope. We've seen wet races at Sepang before, and the chance of rain for the day of the Bahrain Grand Prix currently stands at 90 per cent - the highest throughout the weekend - with the possibility of thunderstorms put at 26 per cent.
|Date
|Weather
|Chance of Rain
|Chance of Thunderstorms
|Temperature High
|Fri 2 Oct
|🌧️ Rain
|81%
|19%
|33°C
|Sat 3 Oct
|⛈️ Thunderstorm
|69%
|41%
|32°C
|Sun 4 Oct
|🌧️ Showers
|90%
|26%
|33°C
F1 teams facing big challenge
This could be terrible news for F1 teams and their preparations as they look to get to grips with a circuit they have not raced at for nine years.
McLaren senior director Randy Singh has already spoken about how crucial Friday's practice sessions are for the teams, and the weather could throw a massive spanner into the works.
"Returning to Sepang for the first time in almost a decade presents an interesting challenge, particularly with limited recent data for this generation of cars," Singh explained ahead of this weekend's event.
"We have prepared extensively in the simulator, including giving Lando and Oscar time to learn the circuit, but there can be uncertainty around the accuracy of circuit models and our understanding of the tarmac, which will be an important factor in tyre behaviour.
"Friday [FP1 and FP2] will therefore be especially valuable as the drivers tune themselves into the circuit and we work through the best set-up and car configuration, understand the tyres, and assess overtaking and racing with the new cars and power units."
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