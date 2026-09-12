close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Antonelli during FP1 at the Madring

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring

Antonelli during FP1 at the Madring — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring

Full results from the Madring

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

There were no hometown heroics in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday, with Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso getting knocked out in Q1.

Madrid-born Sainz was knocked out by just five thousandths of a second, losing out to his Williams team-mate Alex Albon by the barest of margins, with his fellow Spaniard Alonso set to join him on the ninth row of the grid.

George Russell had a mixed start to qualifying, with a slow first flying lap necessitating a second – in which the Mercedes star set a time fast enough to make it through to Q2, but tapped the wall and had to head to the pits to get his suspension checked over.

However, he went back out and set the fastest lap of Q1 before the chequered flag, ahead of team-mate Kimi Antonelli and the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson.

Russell only set the sixth fastest time in Q2, with Verstappen continuing Red Bull's strong weekend by topping the timing charts.

Ollie Bearman will start at the back of the field on Sunday after Haas failed to repair his car, damaged by a heavy crash at the end of FP3, in time for the session – with Lance Stroll and his engine penalty joining him on the back row.

MADRING CIRCUIT GUIDE: Why F1's newest track is going to be WILD this weekend

F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying Results

Eliminated in Q2

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Audi]
12. Gabriel Bortoleto [Audi]
13. Esteban Ocon [Haas]
14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
15. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls]
16. Alex Albon [Williams]

Eliminated in Q1

17. Carlos Sainz [Williams]
18. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
19. Sergio Perez [Cadillac]
20. Valtteri Bottas [Cadillac]
21. Ollie Bearman [Haas]
22. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of five cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have six being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change lies in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

READ MORE: Where do F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

Related

F1 Spanish Grand Prix Madring

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions

F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions

  • 3 hours ago
F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Madrid

F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Madrid

  • Today 12:14
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix FREE in the UK

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix FREE in the UK

  • Today 10:57
Fresh images raise fears F1 teams could risk disqualification at Spanish Grand Prix

Fresh images raise fears F1 teams could risk disqualification at Spanish Grand Prix

  • Today 09:55
Lewis Hamilton crashes at Spanish Grand Prix as red flag stops running

Lewis Hamilton crashes at Spanish Grand Prix as red flag stops running

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Madring schedule, times and TV channel for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Madring schedule, times and TV channel for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

  • Today 06:45

Just in

15:28
George Russell 'working on' answer to Kimi Antonelli pace as title slips away
13:56
F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions
13:19
Lewis Hamilton crashes at Spanish Grand Prix as red flag stops running
12:28
Former Sky Sports F1 star returns for Spanish Grand Prix
12:14
F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Madrid
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring

19 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions Spanish Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Spanish Grand Prix final practice times and positions

3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton crashes at Spanish Grand Prix as red flag stops running Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton crashes at Spanish Grand Prix as red flag stops running

3 hours ago
F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Madrid Spanish Grand Prix

F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Madrid

Today 12:14
Ontdek het op Google Play
x