F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring

There were no hometown heroics in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday, with Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso getting knocked out in Q1.

Madrid-born Sainz was knocked out by just five thousandths of a second, losing out to his Williams team-mate Alex Albon by the barest of margins, with his fellow Spaniard Alonso set to join him on the ninth row of the grid.

George Russell had a mixed start to qualifying, with a slow first flying lap necessitating a second – in which the Mercedes star set a time fast enough to make it through to Q2, but tapped the wall and had to head to the pits to get his suspension checked over.

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However, he went back out and set the fastest lap of Q1 before the chequered flag, ahead of team-mate Kimi Antonelli and the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson.

Russell only set the sixth fastest time in Q2, with Verstappen continuing Red Bull's strong weekend by topping the timing charts.

Ollie Bearman will start at the back of the field on Sunday after Haas failed to repair his car, damaged by a heavy crash at the end of FP3, in time for the session – with Lance Stroll and his engine penalty joining him on the back row.

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F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying Results

Eliminated in Q2

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Audi]

12. Gabriel Bortoleto [Audi]

13. Esteban Ocon [Haas]

14. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

15. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls]

16. Alex Albon [Williams]



Eliminated in Q1

17. Carlos Sainz [Williams]

18. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

19. Sergio Perez [Cadillac]

20. Valtteri Bottas [Cadillac]

21. Ollie Bearman [Haas]

22. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]



Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of five cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have six being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change lies in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

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