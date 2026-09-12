Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix FREE in the UK
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix FREE in the UK
Full details of C4's weekend coverageMake us your Google favorite
The F1 Spanish Grand Prix makes its first visit to the new Madring circuit this weekend and Channel 4 have free TV coverage of the weekend action in the UK.
The brand new 5.416km circuit - complete with 22 corners and that spectacular banked La Monumental curve - is expected to provide plenty of thrills and spills.
Lewis Hamilton is looking to bounce back after that miserable weekend for Ferrari in Monza while championship leader Kimi Antonelli just wants more of the same after that brilliant victory from a P19 grid slot in his home Italian Grand Prix.
C4 have you covered for free coverage in the UK, and we have full details.
MADRING CIRCUIT GUIDE: Why F1's newest track is going to be WILD this weekend
What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Spanish Grand Prix?
Channel 4 will have highlights of the qualifying action today (Saturday September 12) from Madring with their 90-minute show beginning at 6.45pm UK time.
Then tomorrow (Sunday September 13) there is a bumper two-and-a-half-hour highlights package recapping the Spanish Grand Prix, and that gets under way at 10.15pm local time.
If you miss the action over the weekend, you can still catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.
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