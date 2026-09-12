Fresh images raise fears F1 teams could risk disqualification at Spanish Grand Prix
Fresh images raise fears F1 teams could risk disqualification at Spanish Grand Prix
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F1 is set to kick off its very first Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring, but concerns are already being raised over the new circuit, with both teams and drivers worried about a high risk of incidents.
Now, some around the paddock are concerned about whether the cars’ floor structures can withstand the brutal demands of the track.
Formula 3 held two test sessions on the new Madrid circuit last month and, coming off the 550m banked corner known as La Monumental, the F3 cars left noticeable marks, apparently from bottoming out, which journalists spotted this week.
During that infamous testing session, as many as nineteen red flags were shown, earning the hybrid circuit a reputation akin to a demolition derby track. Many now fear that F1 cars could face similar challenges with floor wear, where repeated and hard impacts could lead to drastic consequences.
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If the plank on the bottom of a car becomes too worn by the end of a race, it can lead to disqualification. McLaren were reminded of that most recent in Las Vegas, losing second and fourth place finishes when Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified post-race.
The good news is that the 2026 spec F1 cars rely less on ground effect than in the previous era, meaning they run higher off the tarmac than in 2025. However, if even the F3 machines are struggling with the punishing Madrid circuit, similar issues in F1 cannot be ruled out.
Max Verstappen has spoken about the Madring track cautiously, saying: "The track has spots that could lead to some major impacts. In that sense, it reminds me a bit of Jeddah with its fast corners and the barriers always so close."
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