F1 2026 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Madrid

It's going to be a warm one!

F1 is gearing up for the final European grand prix of the season (until Abu Dhabi's race gets moved to Imola), with the Spanish Grand Prix serving up some late summer action, in a scorching Madrid.

The brand new Madring track will play host to round 14 of this year's championship, a speedy street circuit which should provide a strong contrast to last weekend's full-throttle action at Monza.

The unknown of going to a brand new track with tight walls means that just about anything could happen this weekend, whether that's championship leader Kimi Antonelli getting caught up in a race-ruining crash or...well, not Cadillac winning. The track's not going to be that chaotic.

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But will the weather play a factor in how the weekend will shape up? The FIA may well declare a heat hazard for the second weekend in a row - although they haven't yet - as drivers are once again pushed to their physical limits.

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SpanishGrand Prix 2026 weather

This is how the current forecast looks for the Madring across the weekend in Madrid, which we will continue to update right up until the race.

Friday September 11, FP1 and FP2

Well, we can start as we mean to go on. FP1 will kick off at 13:30 local time (12:30 BST), and it'll be...warm! Around 25 degrees Celsius with a 'RealFeel' of 30, just the lightest breath of wind and absolutely nothing that resembles water in the air – just 24 per cent humidity and absolutely no cloud cover.

Temperatures will ramp up to around 30 degrees in time for FP2 at 17:00 local, with winds sitting down at around 6kmh and even lower humidity (15 per cent) than the earlier session.

Saturday September 12, FP3 and qualifying

Track times will run an hour earlier on Saturday, but the conditions are pretty much the exact same – with a temperature of 24 degrees Celsius expected for the 12:30 local (11:30 BST) kickoff for FP3.

Once again, there shouldn't be a cloud in the sky, and the wind will remain slower than a Honda-powered F1 car.

By qualifying at 16:00 (15:00 BST), the temperature will have climbed back up to 30 degrees - remember, the FIA heat hazard tipping point is 31 - and conditions will be perfect for racing once again.

Sunday September 13, Race day

Were you expecting any different? The 15:00 start (14:00 BST) will see the mercury sitting right around the high 20s/low 30s once again, with low humidity and next to no wind.

The humidity mark is important for the drivers, who can struggle in famously humid climates like Singapore, and prefer drier heat for racing. If there's one thing that the weather could impact this week, it's getting the track hot enough for tyres to degrade a little faster around the 22 corners of the Madring circuit.

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