2026 F1 changes

F1 Schedule 2026: Every race date and TV details for all 24 Grands Prix

F1 Schedule 2026: Every race date and TV details for all 24 Grands Prix

Graham Shaw
2026 F1 changes

F1 is back and the schedule for the new 2026 season has a bumper slate of 24 races planned over the next 10 months.

Excitement has never been greater with McLaren superstar Lando Norris preparing to defend his world title as a sweeping new set of regulations come into the sport.

We could be set for a great reset with the technical changes set to shake up the grid, and there is even hope that Lewis Hamilton could be set for a Ferrari renaissance.

George Russell is favourite to become world champion in 2026 with Mercedes the pre-season front runners. But he will face stiff competition, notably from Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Here is all you need to know about the 2026 schedule ahead of the season opener - the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne.

F1 2026 DRIVER LINEUP: F1 grid SET as Red Bull complete driver jigsaw puzzle

Full F1 race schedule for 2026

The calendar for 2026 - from Melbourne to Abu Dhabi - looks like this:

Round Date Race
1 March 8 Australian Grand Prix
2 March 15 Chinese Grand Prix
3 March 29 Japanese Grand Prix
4 April 12 Bahrain Grand Prix
5 April 19 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
6 May 3 Miami Grand Prix
7 May 24 Canadian Grand Prix
8 June 7 Monaco Grand Prix
9 June 14 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
10 June 28 Austrian Grand Prix
11 July 5 British Grand Prix
12 July 19 Belgian Grand Prix
13 July 26 Hungarian Grand Prix
14 August 23 Dutch Grand Prix
15 September 6 Italian Grand Prix
16 September 13 Spanish Grand Prix
17 September 26 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
18 October 11 Singapore Grand Prix
19 October 25 United States Grand Prix
20 November 1 Mexico City Grand Prix
21 November 8 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
22 November 21 Las Vegas Grand Prix
23 November 29 Qatar Grand Prix
24 December 6 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 on TV - how to watch the 2026 season live

Sky Sports F1 will again have the rights to show the 2026 season but there is a big change in the US, where Apple TV now has the rights after outbidding ESPN.

Wherever you are in the world, we have details of where you will be able to watch the races this year - here are the details of current rights holders in 2026:

Country / Region Broadcaster(s)
Albania DigitAlb
Andorra DAZN & Canal+
Antigua and Barbuda (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Argentina ESPN Latam
Armenia Handymain (FastSports)
Australia Fox Australia
Austria Servus / ORF
Azerbaijan Handymain (Setanta) & Idman Azerbaijan
Bahamas (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Bangladesh F1TV Pro
Barbados (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Belgium Telenet & RTBF
Belize (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Bermuda (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Bhutan F1TV Pro
Bolivia ESPN Latam
Bosnia and Herzegovina Handymain (Sport Klub)
Brazil Bandeirantes
Brunei BeIN
Bulgaria Nova
Cambodia BeIN
Canada RDS / TSN
Chile ESPN Latam
China To be confirmed
Chinese Taipei Reddentes (Videoland & ELTA)
Colombia ESPN Latam
Cook Islands TVWan
Costa Rica (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Croatia Handymain (Sport Klub)
Cuba (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Cyprus Asset Ogilvy (CYTA)
Czech Republic (Czechia) Nova
Denmark Viaplay
Dominica (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Dominican Republic (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Ecuador ESPN Latam
El Salvador ESPN Latam
Estonia TVV3/GO3
Fiji TVWan
Finland Viaplay
France Canal+
Georgia Handymain (Setanta)
Germany Sky De & RTL
Greece Asset Ogilvy (ANT1 & ANT1+)
Grenada (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Guatemala ESPN Latam
Guyana ESPN Latam
Haiti (Caribbean) ESPN Latam, Flow Sports & Canal+
Holy See (Vatican) Sky Italia
Honduras (Caribbean) ESPN Latam, Flow Sports
Hungary M4 Sport
Iceland Viaplay
India FanCode
Indonesia BeIN
Ireland SkyUK
Israel The Sports Channel
Italy Sky Italia
Jamaica (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Japan DAZN Japan & Fuji TV
Kazakhstan Handymain (Setanta)
Kiribati TVWan
Kyrgyzstan Handymain (Setanta)
Latvia TV3/GO3
Liechtenstein Sky De
Lithuania TV3/GO3
Luxembourg RTL Lux & Sky DE
Malaysia BeIN
Maldives F1TV Pro
Malta To be confirmed
Mauritius Supersport & Canal+
Middle East & North Africa beIN Sports
Mexico Fox Sports
Moldova Handymain (Setanta)
Monaco Canal+
Montenegro Handymain (Sport Klub)
Myanmar Canal+
Nauru TVWan
Nepal F1TV Pro
Netherlands Viaplay
New Zealand Sky NZ
Nicaragua (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Niue TVWan
North Macedonia Handymain (Sport Klub)
Norway Viaplay
Pakistan F1TV Pro
Panama (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Papua New Guinea TVWan
Paraguay ESPN Latam
Peru ESPN Latam
Philippines BeIN
Poland Eleven Sports
Portugal SportTV
Puerto Rico ESPN
Romania Antena
Saint Kitts & Nevis (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Saint Lucia (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Samoa TVWan
San Marino Sky Italia
Serbia Handymain (Sport Klub)
Singapore BeIN
Slovakia Nova
Slovenia Handymain (Sport Klub)
Solomon Islands TVWan
South Africa Supersport
South Korea Coupang
Spain DAZN
Sri Lanka F1TV Pro
St. Vincent & Grenadines (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa Supersport, Canal+ (French Language)
Suriname ESPN Latam
Sweden Viaplay
Switzerland SRG/SRG/RTS/RSI, Sky DE & Canal+
Tajikistan Handymain (Setanta)
Thailand BeIN
Timor-Leste BeIN
Tokelau TVWan
Tonga TVWan
Trinidad and Tobago (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
Turkey BeIN
Turkmenistan Handymain (Setanta)
Tuvalu TVWan
Ukraine Handymain (Setanta)
United Kingdom Sky UK
Uruguay ESPN Latam
USA Apple TV/ ESPN Deportes
Uzbekistan Handymain (Setanta)
Vanuatu TVWan
Venezuela ESPN Latam
Vietnam K+ (VSTV)

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

The next F1 race

The next race is that season-opening Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne. It will take place on Sunday March 8 at 3pm local time.

If you are watching the race from the UK the start time is 4am on Sunday March 8, and if you are in the US it is 11pm ET or 8pm Pacific on Saturday March 7.

New F1 races in 2026

There is one new addition to the calendar in 2026 and it is the Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring circuit on September 13.

The Circuit de Catalunya remains on the calendar but with a renamed race - the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

F1 DRIVER SALARIES: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

