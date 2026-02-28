F1 Schedule 2026: Every race date and TV details for all 24 Grands Prix

F1 is back and the schedule for the new 2026 season has a bumper slate of 24 races planned over the next 10 months.

Excitement has never been greater with McLaren superstar Lando Norris preparing to defend his world title as a sweeping new set of regulations come into the sport.

We could be set for a great reset with the technical changes set to shake up the grid, and there is even hope that Lewis Hamilton could be set for a Ferrari renaissance.

George Russell is favourite to become world champion in 2026 with Mercedes the pre-season front runners. But he will face stiff competition, notably from Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Here is all you need to know about the 2026 schedule ahead of the season opener - the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne.

Full F1 race schedule for 2026

The calendar for 2026 - from Melbourne to Abu Dhabi - looks like this:

Round Date Race 1 March 8 Australian Grand Prix 2 March 15 Chinese Grand Prix 3 March 29 Japanese Grand Prix 4 April 12 Bahrain Grand Prix 5 April 19 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 6 May 3 Miami Grand Prix 7 May 24 Canadian Grand Prix 8 June 7 Monaco Grand Prix 9 June 14 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 10 June 28 Austrian Grand Prix 11 July 5 British Grand Prix 12 July 19 Belgian Grand Prix 13 July 26 Hungarian Grand Prix 14 August 23 Dutch Grand Prix 15 September 6 Italian Grand Prix 16 September 13 Spanish Grand Prix 17 September 26 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 18 October 11 Singapore Grand Prix 19 October 25 United States Grand Prix 20 November 1 Mexico City Grand Prix 21 November 8 Sao Paulo Grand Prix 22 November 21 Las Vegas Grand Prix 23 November 29 Qatar Grand Prix 24 December 6 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 on TV - how to watch the 2026 season live

Sky Sports F1 will again have the rights to show the 2026 season but there is a big change in the US, where Apple TV now has the rights after outbidding ESPN.

Wherever you are in the world, we have details of where you will be able to watch the races this year - here are the details of current rights holders in 2026:

Country / Region Broadcaster(s) Albania DigitAlb Andorra DAZN & Canal+ Antigua and Barbuda (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Argentina ESPN Latam Armenia Handymain (FastSports) Australia Fox Australia Austria Servus / ORF Azerbaijan Handymain (Setanta) & Idman Azerbaijan Bahamas (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Bangladesh F1TV Pro Barbados (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Belgium Telenet & RTBF Belize (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Bermuda (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Bhutan F1TV Pro Bolivia ESPN Latam Bosnia and Herzegovina Handymain (Sport Klub) Brazil Bandeirantes Brunei BeIN Bulgaria Nova Cambodia BeIN Canada RDS / TSN Chile ESPN Latam China To be confirmed Chinese Taipei Reddentes (Videoland & ELTA) Colombia ESPN Latam Cook Islands TVWan Costa Rica (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Croatia Handymain (Sport Klub) Cuba (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Cyprus Asset Ogilvy (CYTA) Czech Republic (Czechia) Nova Denmark Viaplay Dominica (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Dominican Republic (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Ecuador ESPN Latam El Salvador ESPN Latam Estonia TVV3/GO3 Fiji TVWan Finland Viaplay France Canal+ Georgia Handymain (Setanta) Germany Sky De & RTL Greece Asset Ogilvy (ANT1 & ANT1+) Grenada (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Guatemala ESPN Latam Guyana ESPN Latam Haiti (Caribbean) ESPN Latam, Flow Sports & Canal+ Holy See (Vatican) Sky Italia Honduras (Caribbean) ESPN Latam, Flow Sports Hungary M4 Sport Iceland Viaplay India FanCode Indonesia BeIN Ireland SkyUK Israel The Sports Channel Italy Sky Italia Jamaica (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Japan DAZN Japan & Fuji TV Kazakhstan Handymain (Setanta) Kiribati TVWan Kyrgyzstan Handymain (Setanta) Latvia TV3/GO3 Liechtenstein Sky De Lithuania TV3/GO3 Luxembourg RTL Lux & Sky DE Malaysia BeIN Maldives F1TV Pro Malta To be confirmed Mauritius Supersport & Canal+ Middle East & North Africa beIN Sports Mexico Fox Sports Moldova Handymain (Setanta) Monaco Canal+ Montenegro Handymain (Sport Klub) Myanmar Canal+ Nauru TVWan Nepal F1TV Pro Netherlands Viaplay New Zealand Sky NZ Nicaragua (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Niue TVWan North Macedonia Handymain (Sport Klub) Norway Viaplay Pakistan F1TV Pro Panama (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Papua New Guinea TVWan Paraguay ESPN Latam Peru ESPN Latam Philippines BeIN Poland Eleven Sports Portugal SportTV Puerto Rico ESPN Romania Antena Saint Kitts & Nevis (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Saint Lucia (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Samoa TVWan San Marino Sky Italia Serbia Handymain (Sport Klub) Singapore BeIN Slovakia Nova Slovenia Handymain (Sport Klub) Solomon Islands TVWan South Africa Supersport South Korea Coupang Spain DAZN Sri Lanka F1TV Pro St. Vincent & Grenadines (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Sub-Saharan Africa Supersport, Canal+ (French Language) Suriname ESPN Latam Sweden Viaplay Switzerland SRG/SRG/RTS/RSI, Sky DE & Canal+ Tajikistan Handymain (Setanta) Thailand BeIN Timor-Leste BeIN Tokelau TVWan Tonga TVWan Trinidad and Tobago (Caribbean) ESPN Latam & Flow Sports Turkey BeIN Turkmenistan Handymain (Setanta) Tuvalu TVWan Ukraine Handymain (Setanta) United Kingdom Sky UK Uruguay ESPN Latam USA Apple TV/ ESPN Deportes Uzbekistan Handymain (Setanta) Vanuatu TVWan Venezuela ESPN Latam Vietnam K+ (VSTV)

The next F1 race

The next race is that season-opening Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne. It will take place on Sunday March 8 at 3pm local time.

If you are watching the race from the UK the start time is 4am on Sunday March 8, and if you are in the US it is 11pm ET or 8pm Pacific on Saturday March 7.

New F1 races in 2026

There is one new addition to the calendar in 2026 and it is the Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring circuit on September 13.

The Circuit de Catalunya remains on the calendar but with a renamed race - the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

