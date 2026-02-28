F1 Schedule 2026: Every race date and TV details for all 24 Grands Prix
F1 is back and the schedule for the new 2026 season has a bumper slate of 24 races planned over the next 10 months.
Excitement has never been greater with McLaren superstar Lando Norris preparing to defend his world title as a sweeping new set of regulations come into the sport.
We could be set for a great reset with the technical changes set to shake up the grid, and there is even hope that Lewis Hamilton could be set for a Ferrari renaissance.
George Russell is favourite to become world champion in 2026 with Mercedes the pre-season front runners. But he will face stiff competition, notably from Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen.
Here is all you need to know about the 2026 schedule ahead of the season opener - the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne.
Full F1 race schedule for 2026
The calendar for 2026 - from Melbourne to Abu Dhabi - looks like this:
|Round
|Date
|Race
|1
|March 8
|Australian Grand Prix
|2
|March 15
|Chinese Grand Prix
|3
|March 29
|Japanese Grand Prix
|4
|April 12
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|5
|April 19
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|6
|May 3
|Miami Grand Prix
|7
|May 24
|Canadian Grand Prix
|8
|June 7
|Monaco Grand Prix
|9
|June 14
|Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
|10
|June 28
|Austrian Grand Prix
|11
|July 5
|British Grand Prix
|12
|July 19
|Belgian Grand Prix
|13
|July 26
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|14
|August 23
|Dutch Grand Prix
|15
|September 6
|Italian Grand Prix
|16
|September 13
|Spanish Grand Prix
|17
|September 26
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|18
|October 11
|Singapore Grand Prix
|19
|October 25
|United States Grand Prix
|20
|November 1
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|21
|November 8
|Sao Paulo Grand Prix
|22
|November 21
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|23
|November 29
|Qatar Grand Prix
|24
|December 6
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1 on TV - how to watch the 2026 season live
Sky Sports F1 will again have the rights to show the 2026 season but there is a big change in the US, where Apple TV now has the rights after outbidding ESPN.
Wherever you are in the world, we have details of where you will be able to watch the races this year - here are the details of current rights holders in 2026:
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster(s)
|Albania
|DigitAlb
|Andorra
|DAZN & Canal+
|Antigua and Barbuda (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Argentina
|ESPN Latam
|Armenia
|Handymain (FastSports)
|Australia
|Fox Australia
|Austria
|Servus / ORF
|Azerbaijan
|Handymain (Setanta) & Idman Azerbaijan
|Bahamas (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Bangladesh
|F1TV Pro
|Barbados (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Belgium
|Telenet & RTBF
|Belize (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Bermuda (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Bhutan
|F1TV Pro
|Bolivia
|ESPN Latam
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Handymain (Sport Klub)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Brunei
|BeIN
|Bulgaria
|Nova
|Cambodia
|BeIN
|Canada
|RDS / TSN
|Chile
|ESPN Latam
|China
|To be confirmed
|Chinese Taipei
|Reddentes (Videoland & ELTA)
|Colombia
|ESPN Latam
|Cook Islands
|TVWan
|Costa Rica (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Croatia
|Handymain (Sport Klub)
|Cuba (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Cyprus
|Asset Ogilvy (CYTA)
|Czech Republic (Czechia)
|Nova
|Denmark
|Viaplay
|Dominica (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Dominican Republic (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Ecuador
|ESPN Latam
|El Salvador
|ESPN Latam
|Estonia
|TVV3/GO3
|Fiji
|TVWan
|Finland
|Viaplay
|France
|Canal+
|Georgia
|Handymain (Setanta)
|Germany
|Sky De & RTL
|Greece
|Asset Ogilvy (ANT1 & ANT1+)
|Grenada (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Guatemala
|ESPN Latam
|Guyana
|ESPN Latam
|Haiti (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam, Flow Sports & Canal+
|Holy See (Vatican)
|Sky Italia
|Honduras (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam, Flow Sports
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Iceland
|Viaplay
|India
|FanCode
|Indonesia
|BeIN
|Ireland
|SkyUK
|Israel
|The Sports Channel
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Jamaica (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Japan
|DAZN Japan & Fuji TV
|Kazakhstan
|Handymain (Setanta)
|Kiribati
|TVWan
|Kyrgyzstan
|Handymain (Setanta)
|Latvia
|TV3/GO3
|Liechtenstein
|Sky De
|Lithuania
|TV3/GO3
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux & Sky DE
|Malaysia
|BeIN
|Maldives
|F1TV Pro
|Malta
|To be confirmed
|Mauritius
|Supersport & Canal+
|Middle East & North Africa
|beIN Sports
|Mexico
|Fox Sports
|Moldova
|Handymain (Setanta)
|Monaco
|Canal+
|Montenegro
|Handymain (Sport Klub)
|Myanmar
|Canal+
|Nauru
|TVWan
|Nepal
|F1TV Pro
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|New Zealand
|Sky NZ
|Nicaragua (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Niue
|TVWan
|North Macedonia
|Handymain (Sport Klub)
|Norway
|Viaplay
|Pakistan
|F1TV Pro
|Panama (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Papua New Guinea
|TVWan
|Paraguay
|ESPN Latam
|Peru
|ESPN Latam
|Philippines
|BeIN
|Poland
|Eleven Sports
|Portugal
|SportTV
|Puerto Rico
|ESPN
|Romania
|Antena
|Saint Kitts & Nevis (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Saint Lucia (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Samoa
|TVWan
|San Marino
|Sky Italia
|Serbia
|Handymain (Sport Klub)
|Singapore
|BeIN
|Slovakia
|Nova
|Slovenia
|Handymain (Sport Klub)
|Solomon Islands
|TVWan
|South Africa
|Supersport
|South Korea
|Coupang
|Spain
|DAZN
|Sri Lanka
|F1TV Pro
|St. Vincent & Grenadines (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|Supersport, Canal+ (French Language)
|Suriname
|ESPN Latam
|Sweden
|Viaplay
|Switzerland
|SRG/SRG/RTS/RSI, Sky DE & Canal+
|Tajikistan
|Handymain (Setanta)
|Thailand
|BeIN
|Timor-Leste
|BeIN
|Tokelau
|TVWan
|Tonga
|TVWan
|Trinidad and Tobago (Caribbean)
|ESPN Latam & Flow Sports
|Turkey
|BeIN
|Turkmenistan
|Handymain (Setanta)
|Tuvalu
|TVWan
|Ukraine
|Handymain (Setanta)
|United Kingdom
|Sky UK
|Uruguay
|ESPN Latam
|USA
|Apple TV/ ESPN Deportes
|Uzbekistan
|Handymain (Setanta)
|Vanuatu
|TVWan
|Venezuela
|ESPN Latam
|Vietnam
|K+ (VSTV)
The next F1 race
The next race is that season-opening Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne. It will take place on Sunday March 8 at 3pm local time.
If you are watching the race from the UK the start time is 4am on Sunday March 8, and if you are in the US it is 11pm ET or 8pm Pacific on Saturday March 7.
New F1 races in 2026
There is one new addition to the calendar in 2026 and it is the Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring circuit on September 13.
The Circuit de Catalunya remains on the calendar but with a renamed race - the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
