Why is there no straight mode for the Monaco Grand Prix?

We will not be seeing the rear wing on F1 cars open at the Monaco Grand Prix next weekend for this first time in dry conditions since 2011.

While DRS was scrapped at the start of the 2026 season, it was replaced by straight mode, which helped drivers at the first five grand prix weekends to reduce drag, opening both the rear and front wing when in specified areas of the track.

Straight mode is part of F1's new active aerodynamics system. This is not an overtake tool as such, with all drivers getting use of straight mode no matter how far ahead or behind they are of another car.

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But straight mode will not be in operation at next weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, with the rear wings remaining shut throughout the course of each lap around the streets of Monaco.

So, why is it not being used in Monaco when it was used for the first five grands prix of 2026?

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Why is straight mode not in operation at Monaco?

There are three main reasons why the FIA have prevented straight mode from being used in Monaco.

Tyre grip

The FIA have made it clear that straight mode can only be used when the drivers are not driving at the limit of tyre grip, as opening the flaps too early could cause a huge crash, as Jack Doohan found out at the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix.

The system needs to only be used on straights - hence the name - and while the start-finish straight in Monaco did used to be a DRS zone, the 'straight' still sees the drivers needing to steer, before then slowing the car right down for an extremely tight turn one.

None of the other sections of the track previously used DRS, and would not be suitable in this sense.

Three-second rule

In order to avoid drivers having extra work for barely any gain, the new straight mode for this year also has a minimum usage time of three seconds.

This means that, even at fairly high speed sections of the track - for example between the Nouvelle Chicane and turn 12 - there would not be enough time to properly utilise the system.

Tight Monaco corners

Driver safety is paramount. And the use of straight mode like in sections mentioned above would mean that drivers were approaching some of the tightest corners on the F1 calendar at faster speeds.

Straight mode can have the benefit of an extra 20km/h, and with the corners approaching fast around Monaco, that could make for potential incidents, particularly if there was a slow moving car on the exit of the next turn.

Straight mode is expected to be back for the Barcelona-Catalunya GP following Monaco.

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