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Stroll smiling, Alonso looking serious in black shades, both wearing Aston Martin green with red and white Canadian GP background

Lance Stroll takes Aston Martin F1 team out for meal after Canadian GP disaster

Stroll smiling, Alonso looking serious in black shades, both wearing Aston Martin green with red and white Canadian GP background — Photo: © IMAGO

Lance Stroll takes Aston Martin F1 team out for meal after Canadian GP disaster

Lance Stroll finished down in 15th in Canada

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll's home race did not go well for the Canadian last weekend.

Stroll was once again racing around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, the eighth time that he has been able to compete in the F1 race in his home city.

However, like most of the 2026 season so far for Aston Martin, Stroll suffered a dismal day, finishing down in 15th in the main race, four laps behind race winner Kimi Antonelli.

Stroll was at least able to finish the Canadian GP, only the second time this season that he has managed to finish a full-length race.

That's because Aston Martin have been struggling with reliability issues, with their Honda power unit suffering with power output and causing intense vibrations in the cars for much of the year so far.

But amid his team's slump and his poor performance in Canada, Stroll still treated Aston Martin team members to a home race tradition.

Stroll and his team visited Lester's Deli, one of Stroll's favourite eateries as a child.

Aston Martin posted pictures of the team there, complete with the caption: "A race week tradition at home.

"Every year at the Canadian GP, Lance invites the team to come together at Lester’s Deli, a beloved spot from his youth, to try the best smoked meat sandwiches in Montreal. Last week was no different."

F1 HEADLINES: Horner 'in talks' for return as team boss opens door for Mercedes split

Stroll treats his struggling team

It's unclear whether Stroll paid for the team's meals or not, but his father owns the F1 outfit, so I'm sure they can take it out of expenses if not.

Lawrence Stroll has very deep pockets and has in the last few years encouraged huge names like Fernando Alonso, Adrian Newey and Enrico Cardile to join the team, while also building a state-of-the-art new facility.

His hope is that the team can go on to become a championship-challenging outfit, but there's no doubt that huge improvements are needed in order for that to happen.

Aston Martin have not scored a single point across the opening five grand prix weekends of the season, and they are currently rock bottom of the constructors' championship.

READ MORE: F1 genius Ross Brawn joins new team

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F1 Aston Martin Lance Stroll Canadian Grand Prix

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