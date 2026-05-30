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Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, Monaco, 2025, generic

Monaco Grand Prix 2026: New date, start time and how to watch live on TV

Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, Monaco, 2025, generic — Photo: © IMAGO

Monaco Grand Prix 2026: New date, start time and how to watch live on TV

Monaco baby!

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

F1 makes its return to the glittering streets of Monte Carlo for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, the sixth round of the championship and the jewel in the crown of the motorsport calendar.

While modern F1 cars have outgrown the narrow, unforgiving confines of the Principality, the prestige of winning around the 3.337km Circuit de Monaco remains unmatched.

Qualifying is famously the most crucial hour of the weekend, with overtaking on Sunday nearly impossible without a stark strategy advantage or a safety car intervention.

Charles Leclerc arrives as the hometown favourite to claim victory, leading the odds markets ahead of resurgent Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes pair Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

We have all the details of when the action takes place, and how to watch it, ahead of a spectacular weekend on the French Riviera.

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When is the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix?

The 2026 Monaco Grand Prix has a new date and place in the F1 calendar and it takes place from Friday June 5 to Sunday June 7. The race has traditionally taken place in May but is now two weeks later than normal due to F1's drive for sustainability.

The track action begins on Friday with two free practice sessions to allow drivers to dial in their cars and build confidence around the tight street circuit.

Saturday features the final free practice session before qualifying, which will ultimately go a long way to dictating the race outcome.

The 78-lap main event will then get under way on Sunday afternoon. Below are the confirmed start times for all sessions across key global time zones:

Session Date Local (CEST) UK (BST) US East (EDT) US West (PDT)
Free Practice 1 Friday, June 5 13:30 12:30 07:30 04:30
Free Practice 2 Friday, June 5 17:00 16:00 11:00 08:00
Free Practice 3 Saturday, June 6 12:30 11:30 06:30 03:30
Qualifying Saturday, June 6 16:00 15:00 10:00 07:00
Monaco Grand Prix Sunday, June 7 15:00 14:00 09:00 06:00

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix on TV

The Monaco Grand Prix will be broadcast globally across major networks. Sky Sports will carry the exclusive broadcast in the UK, Germany, and Italy, while fans in the United States will now watch the action exclusively on Apple TV following the 2026 broadcasting shakeup.

Country Broadcaster
United Kingdom Sky Sports F1 (Channel 4 for highlights)
United States Apple TV
Canada TSN / RDS
Australia Fox Sports / Kayo
France Canal+
Germany Sky Deutschland / RTL
Spain DAZN
Italy Sky Italia

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