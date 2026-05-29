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Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, generic, Monaco GP, 2025

Monaco Grand Prix moved to new 2026 date in F1 calendar overhaul

Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, generic, Monaco GP, 2025 — Photo: © IMAGO

Monaco Grand Prix moved to new 2026 date in F1 calendar overhaul

The iconic race moves to a new date in 2026

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

The Monaco Grand Prix has moved to a new date in 2026 after an F1 calendar overhaul.

The iconic event in the principality, which began way back in 1929, remains the jewel in the sport's crown despite the lack of overtakes and racing thrills.

Monaco has traditionally held a late May slot in the annual F1 schedule - but instead in 2026 it will be local residents driving the only cars on track around the street circuit with the race moved to a new date.

Why has the Monaco Grand Prix been moved?

The reason for the date change is twofold - sustainability, and logistics.

In days gone by, teams would travel between continents for races with enormous amounts of freight - so they might go from Miami back to Europe and then back to North America again for the Canadian Grand Prix in June. Exhausting for all concerned, and adverse impact for sustainability.

So for the first time in 2026, Monaco is not taking place in late May and has been moved back to early June - practice starts on Friday June 5 with the race on Sunday June 7.

The change allowed F1 teams to keep all of their cargo in North America after Miami on May 3 and transport it direct to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend (May 24).

READ MORE: The FIA technicality that stops Cadillac replacing Valtteri Bottas

New F1 calendar in 2026

With that Monaco change in effect, the remaining race schedule for 2026 looks like this:

Date (2026) Country Venue
5-7 June Monaco Circuit de Monaco, Monaco
12-14 June Spain Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona
26-28 June Austria Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
3-5 July Great Britain Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
17-19 July Belgium Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
24-26 July Hungary Hungaroring, Budapest
21-23 August Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
4-6 September Italy Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza
11-13 September Spain IFEMA, Madrid
25-27 September Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit, Baku
9-11 October Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
23-25 October United States Circuit of the Americas, Austin
30 October - 1 November Mexico Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
6-8 November Brazil Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo
19-21 November United States Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas
27-29 November Qatar Lusail International Circuit, Lusail
4-6 December Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi
Monaco normally takes centre stage in May
Monaco normally takes centre stage in May

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