Monaco Grand Prix moved to new 2026 date in F1 calendar overhaul
Monaco Grand Prix moved to new 2026 date in F1 calendar overhaul
The iconic race moves to a new date in 2026
The Monaco Grand Prix has moved to a new date in 2026 after an F1 calendar overhaul.
The iconic event in the principality, which began way back in 1929, remains the jewel in the sport's crown despite the lack of overtakes and racing thrills.
Monaco has traditionally held a late May slot in the annual F1 schedule - but instead in 2026 it will be local residents driving the only cars on track around the street circuit with the race moved to a new date.
Why has the Monaco Grand Prix been moved?
The reason for the date change is twofold - sustainability, and logistics.
In days gone by, teams would travel between continents for races with enormous amounts of freight - so they might go from Miami back to Europe and then back to North America again for the Canadian Grand Prix in June. Exhausting for all concerned, and adverse impact for sustainability.
So for the first time in 2026, Monaco is not taking place in late May and has been moved back to early June - practice starts on Friday June 5 with the race on Sunday June 7.
The change allowed F1 teams to keep all of their cargo in North America after Miami on May 3 and transport it direct to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend (May 24).
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New F1 calendar in 2026
With that Monaco change in effect, the remaining race schedule for 2026 looks like this:
|Date (2026)
|Country
|Venue
|5-7 June
|Monaco
|Circuit de Monaco, Monaco
|12-14 June
|Spain
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona
|26-28 June
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
|3-5 July
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
|17-19 July
|Belgium
|Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
|24-26 July
|Hungary
|Hungaroring, Budapest
|21-23 August
|Netherlands
|Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
|4-6 September
|Italy
|Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza
|11-13 September
|Spain
|IFEMA, Madrid
|25-27 September
|Azerbaijan
|Baku City Circuit, Baku
|9-11 October
|Singapore
|Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
|23-25 October
|United States
|Circuit of the Americas, Austin
|30 October - 1 November
|Mexico
|Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
|6-8 November
|Brazil
|Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo
|19-21 November
|United States
|Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas
|27-29 November
|Qatar
|Lusail International Circuit, Lusail
|4-6 December
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi
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