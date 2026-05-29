The iconic race moves to a new date in 2026

The Monaco Grand Prix has moved to a new date in 2026 after an F1 calendar overhaul.

The iconic event in the principality, which began way back in 1929, remains the jewel in the sport's crown despite the lack of overtakes and racing thrills.

Monaco has traditionally held a late May slot in the annual F1 schedule - but instead in 2026 it will be local residents driving the only cars on track around the street circuit with the race moved to a new date.

Why has the Monaco Grand Prix been moved?

The reason for the date change is twofold - sustainability, and logistics.

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In days gone by, teams would travel between continents for races with enormous amounts of freight - so they might go from Miami back to Europe and then back to North America again for the Canadian Grand Prix in June. Exhausting for all concerned, and adverse impact for sustainability.

So for the first time in 2026, Monaco is not taking place in late May and has been moved back to early June - practice starts on Friday June 5 with the race on Sunday June 7.

The change allowed F1 teams to keep all of their cargo in North America after Miami on May 3 and transport it direct to Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend (May 24).

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New F1 calendar in 2026

With that Monaco change in effect, the remaining race schedule for 2026 looks like this:

Date (2026) Country Venue 5-7 June Monaco Circuit de Monaco, Monaco 12-14 June Spain Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona 26-28 June Austria Red Bull Ring, Spielberg 3-5 July Great Britain Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone 17-19 July Belgium Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa 24-26 July Hungary Hungaroring, Budapest 21-23 August Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort 4-6 September Italy Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza 11-13 September Spain IFEMA, Madrid 25-27 September Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit, Baku 9-11 October Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore 23-25 October United States Circuit of the Americas, Austin 30 October - 1 November Mexico Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City 6-8 November Brazil Interlagos Circuit, São Paulo 19-21 November United States Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas 27-29 November Qatar Lusail International Circuit, Lusail 4-6 December Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi

Monaco normally takes centre stage in May

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