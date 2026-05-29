F1 News Today: FIA rule can stop driver swap as Mercedes battle crosses the line
F1 News Today: FIA rule can stop driver swap as Mercedes battle crosses the line
All the latest F1 headlines
Cadillac F1 star Valtteri Bottas may be protected by a quirk in the FIA's rules.
Despite neither Bottas or Sergio Perez getting off to a good start this season, the Finn has been linked to rumours that he could be axed for the 2027 season.
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F1 insider claims Kimi Antonelli crossed the line in George Russell battle
An F1 insider has claimed that Kimi Antonelli has stepped over the edge during his on-track battle with Mercedes team-mate George Russell.
After five races of the 2026 season, it is a question of which Silver Arrows star will win the drivers' title this year.
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Lewis Hamilton's mum has dinner with Kim Kardashian as relationship ramps up
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has taken his mum to a Kardashian family get together, as rumours of a relationship between himself and Kim Kardashian hot up.
Hamilton has been seen publicly at many events with friend, entrepreneur and model Kim Kardashian since the turn of the year, and this has led to rumours that F1 has a new power couple.
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Juan Pablo Montoya hits back at Max Verstappen drama claims: 'If you're angry about that, you have issues'
Juan Pablo Montoya has hit back at criticism from Max Verstappen after his comments in the media.
Verstappen had accused the Colombian of talking 'so much nonsense', after the former Williams man called for F1 drivers to be punished for criticising the new regulations, with the pair now going back and forth in the media.
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F1 boss comes to agreement with FIA chief over popular V8 engine returns
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has expressed his agreement with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem about a return to V8 engines.
The 2026 regulations, which feature increased electrical power split with the internal combustion engine, were conceived in a bid to move Formula 1 in a more sustainable direction.
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