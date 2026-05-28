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Hamilton in Ferrari F1 race suit edited alongside Kim Kardashian in full glam with white, red and yellow graphic background

Lewis Hamilton's mum has dinner with Kim Kardashian as relationship ramps up

Hamilton in Ferrari F1 race suit edited alongside Kim Kardashian in full glam with white, red and yellow graphic background — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton's mum has dinner with Kim Kardashian as relationship ramps up

Is Lewis Hamilton dating Kim Kardashian?

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has taken his mum to a Kardashian family get together, as rumours of a relationship between himself and Kim Kardashian hot up.

Hamilton has been seen publicly at many events with friend, entrepreneur and model Kim Kardashian since the turn of the year, and this has led to rumours that F1 has a new power couple.

Neither of the two global superstars have confirmed a relationship is ongoing, and Hamilton has refused to talk about his personal life whenever asked by reporters about Kardashian.

One lady who has been a constant presence at Hamilton's side for much of 2026, however, is his mum Carmen Larbalestier.

Hamilton's mum was present at the Chinese Grand Prix earlier this year when Hamilton claimed his first grand prix podium in Ferrari red, while she also watched on as he finished second at the Canadian GP last weekend.

Hamilton has also revealed that they have been taking lots of trips together in recent months, and confirmed that they would be again in the gap between the Canadian and Monaco Grands Prix.

And one of those trips appears to have taken Carmen to a Kardashian family party.

READ MORE: Hamilton says people are trying to retire him, what if those people are Ferrari?

Hamilton and mum spotted at Kardashian family party

As the Kardashians descended on a restaurant called Nobu in Los Angeles to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Scott Disick's birthday, Hamilton was spotted arriving at the restaurant with both Larbalestier and Kardashian in his car.

The trio were then seen leaving the restaurant with various members of the family, including Kardashian's children.

It was not the first time that Hamilton and Kardashian have been spotted together, and they've been friends for many years.

Hamilton, Kardashian and fencer Miles Chamley-Watson recently all attended Coachella together, while Hamilton and Kardashian were also reported to have visited Paris together earlier this year.

Lewis and Kim also both recently attended Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colorado, with the pair snapped leaving the event separately.

Hamilton and Kardashian have moved in the same celebrity circles for years and have been friends for over a decade.

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

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