Lewis Hamilton's mum 'gobsmacked' by Chinese Grand Prix discovery
Lewis Hamilton's mum 'gobsmacked' by Chinese Grand Prix discovery
Lewis Hamilton's mum supported her son in Shanghai
Lewis Hamilton's mum Carmen Larbalestier was at the Chinese Grand Prix to lend her support but was left 'gobsmacked' by one aspect of the F1 race weekend.
The seven-time champion finally ended his 26-race podium drought in Shanghai, as Hamilton stood on the third step for the first time in Ferrari red.
Hamilton has abandoned the despondent character of last year, and instead approached each race weekend with a positive outlook and renewed energy, praising the work at Ferrari.
While his newfound enthusiasm is likely to do with a good car with strong reliability and a rocketship launch of the line, Hamilton was also buoyed in China by a very special guest. His mum.
Hamilton's mum celebrates his first podium with Ferrari
Ahead of the action in Shanghai, Hamilton shared a very special trip with his mum on social media where they went horse riding and visited a Tibetan village in Jiuzhaigou.
Sunday's grand prix also coincided with Mother's Day in the UK, and Hamilton delivered a special message to his mum and stepmother in parc ferme after the race. He said: "Happy Mother's Day to my mum, and to my step-mum Linda who has been here with me many times and been a huge part of my life. And also to all the mums around the world."
Hamilton discussed his mother's visit further in the press pen, and revealed she was left 'gobsmacked' by the inner workings of an F1 race weekend.
Speaking to Sky Sports F1’s Rachel Brookes after the Chinese GP, Hamilton said: "Last night was the first time in the 20 years that I’ve been racing or even more than that that I sat and took my mum through everything I go through and she was gobsmacked.
"I wish that the world could see the work that goes on in the background, the amount of studying, it’s like studying for a test everyday and I’ve never really been good at tests but fortunately I’m good at driving."
Who is Lewis Hamilton's mum Carmen Larbalestier?
Lewis Hamilton was born to mum Carmen Larbalestier and dad Anthony Hamilton on January 7 1985, and grew up in Stevenage. His parents separated when he was two-years-old and lived with his mother and sisters until he was 12, then living with his father and stepmother Linda.
In 2022, Hamilton announced that he would be legally changing his surname to include his mother's 'Larbalestier'. He said at the time: "I am really proud of my family's name. My mum's name is Larbalestier and I'm just about to put that in my name. I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name."
He added: "I don't really fully understand the whole idea when people get married then the woman loses her name."
Larbalestier has been with Hamilton during many of his career defining moments, from his wins at Silverstone and his first days in red at Ferrari, to his knighthood in 2021.
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