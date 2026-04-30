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Max Verstappen and Lando Norris look concerned as they glance over at a superimposed giant hot dog

F1 fans stunned by $150 hot dog at Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris look concerned as they glance over at a superimposed giant hot dog — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 fans stunned by $150 hot dog at Miami Grand Prix

A $150 hot dog is available to buy at the Miami GP...seriously

Matthew Hobkinson
Lead Editor
F1 Editor & Journalist

F1 fans heading to the Miami Grand Prix this weekend may need to budget for more than just tickets, travel and team merch.

The race weekend has already produced one of the more eye-catching food stories of the season after a $150 hot dog appeared on the menu for fans attending the event in Florida.

The luxury item, called the Foodgod, has been launched as part of a collaboration between Chevre Miami, Foodgod and Golden Goat Caviar, with only a limited number available each day during race week.

READ MORE: Kelly Piquet spills the beans about relationship with Max Verstappen

Miami GP fans offered $150 hot dog

The Foodgod hot dog is not exactly your standard race-day snack, with the item featuring an Australian Wagyu beef sausage, creme fraiche, almas caviar and edible gold.

According to promotional posts for the collaboration, the hot dog costs $150, with only 10 available per day during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

That price has unsurprisingly caught the attention of fans online, with the Miami GP already known for leaning heavily into the luxury side of F1.

Luxury Miami GP menu revealed

The Foodgod is not the only expensive item on offer either, with Chevre Miami also promoting other high-end food options around race week.

That includes the Golden Glizzy, priced at $100, and a $125 sandwich called the Gold Digger, making the menu one of the more extravagant offerings fans are likely to see at any F1 event this season.

Miami has built a reputation as one of the sport’s most glamorous race weekends since joining the calendar, with celebrities, luxury hospitality and high prices all becoming part of the event’s identity.

For some fans, that is exactly what makes the race stand out. For others, a $150 hot dog will only add to the feeling that attending an F1 weekend is becoming increasingly expensive.

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix weekend follows the sprint format, with plenty of action across three days.

Friday
FP1: 17:00 UK / 12:00 ET / 11:00 CT / 09:00 PT
Sprint Qualifying: 21:30 UK / 16:30 ET / 15:30 CT / 13:30 PT

Saturday
Sprint race: 17:00 UK / 12:00 ET / 11:00 CT / 09:00 PT
Qualifying: 21:00 UK / 16:00 ET / 15:00 CT / 13:00 PT

Sunday
Race: 21:00 UK / 16:00 ET / 15:00 CT / 13:00 PT

READ MORE: 'I might get shot for saying this' - F1 champion HATES racing in 2026

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