Lewis Hamilton and Sky F1 pundit in tense exchange live on air
Lewis Hamilton and Sky F1 pundit in tense exchange live on air
Lewis Hamilton has bagged his first Ferrari grand prix win
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton hit back at a former driver after his 106th F1 grand prix victory, causing a fiery debate.
Hamilton claimed victory at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, his first grand prix victory for Ferrari, and his first in F1 since the 2024 Belgian GP.
The 41-year-old has been rejuvenated in 2026 following a difficult first year at Ferrari in 2025, and is now second in the drivers' championship, just 41 points behind Mercedes' championship leader Kimi Antonelli.
And during that dismal run in 2025, a number of critics of the Brit's performances suggested that he was coming towards the end of his career. But following the victory in Barcelona, the seven-time champion was defiant in his response.
He criticised said pundits and former drivers, which Sky Sports F1 pundit Nico Rosberg then claimed was aimed at his colleague this weekend Jacques Villeneuve.
F1 DRIVER SALARIES: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn
Hamilton sparks fiery debate
Sky F1 pundits Villeneuve and Rosberg are never ones to shy away from the difficult topics, and their presence alongside one another in Barcelona on Sunday was always sure to create fireworks.
Hamilton told Sky Sports F1 in the media pen after the race: "I think it’s easy to be negative about people. I think what is worse is when it’s a driver that knows how hard it is in this field to do a job and they don’t even have the success that I have and they talk negatively."
When they went back to the Sky team, Rosberg said: "Jacques, he was speaking to you in that piece there. He says he hates when ex-drivers criticise him who have not had his success. He was speaking about you 100 per cent in that moment."
Villeneuve: "[Hamilton] did make a stupid comment in Montreal, where he said at least my dad [Gilles Villeneuve] was better than me and it came out of nowhere, and I was like ‘why would he say that?’. And I don’t remember criticising him, so I don’t think that was about me. No it must have been about you, from the time you were together. Come on."
LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Lewis Hamilton F1 career: Complete stats, wins and records for seven-time world champion
- 2 hours ago
When Lewis Hamilton last won an F1 race as Ferrari megastar ends streak at Barcelona Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton and Sky F1 pundit in tense exchange live on air
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton claims record win at Barcelona Grand Prix
F1 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Red Bull meet with FIA president over controversial F1 ruling
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton and Sky F1 pundit in tense exchange live on air
- 43 minutes ago
F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton ignites title race after shock Mercedes retirement
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton F1 career: Complete stats, wins and records for seven-time world champion
- 2 hours ago
When Lewis Hamilton last won an F1 race as Ferrari megastar ends streak at Barcelona Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton claims record win at Barcelona Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Sky F1 scrap Martin Brundle gridwalk after Kim Kardashian controversy
- Today 14:53
Most read
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
- 6 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 7 june
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
F1 legend Christian Horner excited by new job as official statement released
- 9 june