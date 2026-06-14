F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton ignites title race after shock Mercedes retirement
F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton ignites title race after shock Mercedes retirement
Hamilton is now firmly in the F1 2026 title fight
The F1 2026 championship has been turned on its head thanks to Lewis Hamilton finally breaking his 686-day grand prix victory drought at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
On Sunday, the seven-time champion made history by overtaking Michael Schumacher for the track record for the most wins (seven) picking up his 106th grand prix victory.
Not only was Hamilton's commanding win his first full-length race victory in red but it also handed the 41-year-old 25 points to add to his championship tally.
Having leapfrogged George Russell in the drivers' standings after picking up P2 in Monaco last time out, Hamilton has now cemented himself as a championship contender thanks to Kimi Antonelli retiring from the race in Barcelona altogether.
Here's how the results of Sunday's race have impacted the order in the F1 2026 standings.
LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title
Latest F1 2026 Drivers Standings
Antonelli managed to cling on to his position at the top of the standings but after retiring from Sunday's race in Spain with an engine issue, the Italian teenager's lead has been cut to 41 points.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|156
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|115
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|106
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|75
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|73
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|68
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|55
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|41
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|34
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|26
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|13
|Arvid Lindblad
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|12
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|6
|15
|Alex Albon
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|5
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|3
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|2
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
Latest Constructors Standings
Mercedes are still dominating with six grand prix wins so far in 2026:
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|262
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|190
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|141
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|89
|5
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|60
|6
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|38
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|21
|8
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|11
|9
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|2
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
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