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Lewis Hamilton smiles as Kimi Antonelli pouts at the Barcelona GP

F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton ignites title race after shock Mercedes retirement

Lewis Hamilton smiles as Kimi Antonelli pouts at the Barcelona GP — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton ignites title race after shock Mercedes retirement

Hamilton is now firmly in the F1 2026 title fight

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

The F1 2026 championship has been turned on its head thanks to Lewis Hamilton finally breaking his 686-day grand prix victory drought at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

On Sunday, the seven-time champion made history by overtaking Michael Schumacher for the track record for the most wins (seven) picking up his 106th grand prix victory.

Not only was Hamilton's commanding win his first full-length race victory in red but it also handed the 41-year-old 25 points to add to his championship tally.

Having leapfrogged George Russell in the drivers' standings after picking up P2 in Monaco last time out, Hamilton has now cemented himself as a championship contender thanks to Kimi Antonelli retiring from the race in Barcelona altogether.

Here's how the results of Sunday's race have impacted the order in the F1 2026 standings.

LEWIS HAMILTON: Career record with every pole, win and title

Latest F1 2026 Drivers Standings

Antonelli managed to cling on to his position at the top of the standings but after retiring from Sunday's race in Spain with an engine issue, the Italian teenager's lead has been cut to 41 points.

Pos Driver Team Points
1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 156
2 Lewis Hamilton Scuderia Ferrari HP 115
3 George Russell Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 106
4 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP 75
5 Lando Norris McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 73
6 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 68
7 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 55
8 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team 41
9 Isack Hadjar Oracle Red Bull Racing 34
10 Liam Lawson Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 26
11 Franco Colapinto BWT Alpine F1 Team 19
12 Oliver Bearman TGR Haas F1 Team 18
13 Arvid Lindblad Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 12
14 Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams F1 Team 6
15 Alex Albon Atlassian Williams F1 Team 5
16 Esteban Ocon TGR Haas F1 Team 3
17 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi Revolut F1 Team 2
18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1
19 Sergio Perez Cadillac F1 Team 0
20 Nico Hulkenberg Audi Revolut F1 Team 0
21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 0
22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0

Latest Constructors Standings

Mercedes are still dominating with six grand prix wins so far in 2026:

Pos Team Points
1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 262
2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 190
3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 141
4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 89
5 BWT Alpine F1 Team 60
6 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 38
7 TGR Haas F1 Team 21
8 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 11
9 Audi Revolut F1 Team 2
10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1
11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement confirmed, questions raised for Ferrari chief Vasseur

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

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