Max Verstappen applauded for putting up with 'horrendous Red Bull'
Max Verstappen applauded for putting up with 'horrendous Red Bull'
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A former Ferrari F1 general manager has described Red Bull's 2026 car as a 'dog', applauding Max Verstappen for being able to extract performance from it.
Verstappen has claimed three podiums from the last four grands prix, and has looked as though he is ready to challenge for a first grand prix victory since the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
In Hungary, the four-time world champion managed to finish second, despite having been very critical of his RB22 throughout the weekend.
Verstappen's discontent with his team's inability to provide him with a championship-contending car has led to speculation the Dutchman may be looking for a way out at Red Bull, and he has refused so far to confirm his place at the team for 2027.
But he is now putting in the kind of performances that saw him drag himself into the championship battle in 2025, despite having an inferior car to the McLaren title challengers.
While his team-mate Isack Hadjar has been consistently putting in top-six finishes, Verstappen has been up there challenging for podiums and race wins, showing once more his ability to be able to outperform his car's capabilities.
READ MORE: Verstappen F1 future takes new twist as Red Bull ‘offer new multi-million pay rise’
Verstappen's best performance?
Now, former F1 manager turned pundit Peter Windsor has suggested that his performance in Hungary last weekend was one of his best yet, high praise considering he has claimed 71 career victories so far.
"Absolutely as good as anything Max has ever done," Windsor said on the CameronCC YouTube channel after the Hungarian Grand Prix that saw Verstappen jump up to P6 in the championship standings.
"There’s no doubt that car is a real dog," he continued.
"They’ve got this horrendous issue still with the power unit, and Max was just sitting there at the end of the pit straight for two, three seconds with the engine just going nowhere, losing speed long before the braking area.
"If you want a definition of a world champion, it was Max Verstappen in Hungary... Absolutely brilliant."
Verstappen's overtake on Lewis Hamilton on lap 16 has been lauded over since the grand prix, with the Dutchman making a late dive heading into Turn 1, which completely took the seven-time champion by surprise.
READ MORE: Hamilton making life 'more difficult for himself' at Ferrari
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