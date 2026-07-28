Red Bull are doing everything they can to prevent Max Verstappen's exit

The latest news concerning Max Verstappen's future with Red Bull has taken a fresh twist as German media reports the team would be willing to offer an extension until 2029, with some major clause changes.

Verstappen is currently keeping the energy drink giants on their toes having sailed off into the sunset to enjoy the three-week break from the calendar without making a public decision about where he will be racing in 2027.

The Dutchman is currently contracted to race for Red Bull until the end of 2028, but a dislike of the new regulations mixed with the fact that his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is heading to McLaren set tongues wagging this year, suggesting Verstappen could be tempted to swap teams.

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McLaren's own driver duo appear to be locked in for 2027, as does the Mercedes lineup of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, and Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen recently reaffirmed that his driver has and remains loyal to Red Bull.

As the options with Red Bull's rivals appear to be getting thinner by the day, German outlet BILD have reported that Red Bull have now made Verstappen a new contract offer that could see him race with the squad through to 2029, but with the removal of his exit clauses in exchange for a pay rise.

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Verstappen could extend contract to 2029, but Red Bull don't want clauses

Despite having a long-term contract with the Milton Keynes-based F1 squad, talk of Verstappen activating an early exit clause has dominated silly season in 2025 and 2026.

There were rumours among the paddock that Red Bull's management had been split on whether to buy out Verstappen's performance-based clauses to prevent an early exit in future, though BILD have reported that no such discussions ever took place.

Instead, they claim Red Bull are planning a restructuring of Verstappen's contract that would run until after the 2029 championship and crucially would not contain the exit clause that has previously been in place.

To persuade the four-time champion to accept the changes to his contract, BILD have also reported that among other incentives, Red Bull are considering bumping up his basic salary, which sits at roughly €65 million per year.

Verstappen's current exit clause is believed to be active as of now given he failed to finish in the top two of the drivers' standings before the summer break.

Instead, Verstappen is sixth, meaning that unless his management respond to this reported offer from the energy drink giants, he is free to trigger an early departure at any point from now until October.

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